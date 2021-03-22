Sony Digital Imaging Tradeshow Has Hot Deals On Cameras & Lenses

You’ve mastered your phone’s camera for the ‘gram, and now you’re raring to join the big leagues.

While waiting for Black Friday to score camera deals is a smart move, there’s no need to delay your enthusiasm that long thanks to the Sony Digital Imaging Tradeshow.

With up to 40% off deals on cameras and lenses both online and in-stores islandwide, you’ll be browsing every day for the best offers throughout the 1-week promo period from 22 Mar-28 Mar.

Not to mention up to $50 worth of instantly redeemable vouchers and a 65” 4K TV to be won, which will make your camera purchase more worth it.

We’ve scoured the sales catalogue and are letting you in on some of the best powerful tools worth keeping an eye out for.

Mirrorless cameras for aspiring beginners & pros

Lugging a camera around just to capture the perfect sunset may seem like a hassle, but not when you have the Sony A7C.

Sony A7C (body only) – $2,499

A full-frame mirrorless camera with a back-illuminated sensor, the A7C’s real-time autofocus (AF) and 4K recording let even beginners capture high-level stills and videos.

These pro features are packed in a compact and lightweight body that weighs just 424g, so you can slip it into your tote after you’ve snapped all the aesthetic photos for your feed.

No need to worry about running out of batteries as you’ll get an additional FZ100 battery worth $149 with your purchase.

Those who think you’ve had enough practice can aim for the Sony A7R III, which is great for high-resolution photography with its pro-class operability and reliable performance.

Sony A7RIII (body only)- $3,099 (U.P. $4,699)

The substantial $1,600 cashback means you only have to pay $3,099 for the camera body.

Not only will you be able to take stunning portraits, you can also capture Singapore’s beautiful urban architecture that has been featured in Hollywood movies and TV series.

Pocket camera for high-quality casual videos

If you’d prefer to start off smaller, the user-friendly Sony ZV-1 requires neither experience nor tricky setups to capture amazing videos.

Sony ZV-1 – $$949 (U.P. $999)

The best-in-class stabilisation and noiseless audio recording mean crisp and clear videos, even when you’re recording in a windy, outdoor environment, or can’t seem to steady your shaky hands.

The latest firmware update will let you live-stream with the supplied USB cable, so you can easily hop on the Facebook “Live” bandwagon.

No need to be a pro videographer as the easy-to-use features of the ZV-1 allow you to shoot high-quality videos and casual clips effortlessly.

Compact camera for pro photographers & vloggers

While the ZV-1 is great for beginners, pro vloggers may still need more in a similarly small package.

Along comes the RX100VII, which boasts an impressive 8.3x zoom, 4K recording, a mic input, and superior speed performance for both stills and movies.

Sony RX100 VII – $1,499 (UP: $1,649)

With all the features in 1 sturdy to-go package, you will never miss capturing any important moment, be it in photos or videos.

Lenses that’ll extend your camera range

A basic kit may get you the HD photos and videos, but full-frame lenses are the magic ingredient you’ll need to achieve various artistic shots.

The Distagon T* FE 35mm F1.4 ZA lens with an f/1.4 aperture, for instance, is all you need to get a natural bokeh effect. This will certainly make your subject stand out against a dreamy and hazy backdrop.

SEL35F14Z Distagon T* FE 35mm F1.4 ZA lens – $1,699 (U.P. $1,849)

Purchase 2 full-frame Zeiss lenses and get additional $100 cashback, while a third will get you extra $200 cashback.

Enthusiasts who like to experiment with APS-C lenses can choose from ultra wide-angle, standard zoom and telephoto range for diverse shooting needs.

Similarly, multiple purchases will entitle you to cashback as follows:

2 APS-C lenses – additional $50 cashback

3 APS-C lenses – additional $100 cashback

Selected lenses will get you up to $200 additional cashback, so you can extend your camera range while saving more.

To find out more about the lens promos, visit the Sony Digital Imaging Tradeshow website here.

Vouchers & a huge TV to be won

Besides a lifetime of quality photos for the memories, each camera or lens purchased over $900 will also earn you a chance at Sony’s Grand Draw.

The winning prize of a 65″ 4K TV will let you admire your beautiful photos and videos in all their high-definition glory.

All you have to do is register your purchase with MySony and look out for a confirmation of your entry via email.

Sony Singapore will announce the winner on their Facebook page on 16 Apr, so keep your fingers crossed till then.

Huge prize aside, you can still receive up to $50 worth of vouchers in the SPIN & GET game, which you can use on top of the cashback promos for even more savings.

To see everything Sony has to offer, visit their Digital Imaging Tradeshow 2021 website here.

Those who’d like to drop by their physical stores for a better feel of the products can check out the nearest locations here.

On your way to becoming a pro photographer

From preserving precious moments with loved ones to capturing nature’s beauty, having a good camera on hand will help you hold on to meaningful memories.

With attractive promos on high-quality cameras and lenses, you won’t have to wait till year-end sales to get your equipment.

You can start recording moments for posterity now, and save them to look back at later.

