Number of suicide deaths in 2024 among S’poreans aged 30 to 39 finalised, sees 50% increase

Suicide is second leading cause of death for adults in Singapore aged 30 to 39

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has updated the final number of suicide deaths in Singapore for 2024 to 441, according to the non-profit suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore (SOS).

This shows a 40.4% increase from the provisional figure of 314 reported last year.

The amended statistics, which was released earlier today (28 July), also reveal that 8.23 per 100,000 Singaporean residents die from suicide.

While the final suicide deaths declined across other age groups, those in the 30 to 39 age range saw a significant increase of 50%, from 66 to 99.

This makes suicide the second leading cause of death among adults in this age bracket.

Meanwhile, suicide is reported to be the leading cause of death among youths aged 10 to 29.

SOS stresses importance of providing timely support

According to experts, the statistics stress the importance of timely support.

“These should not just be numbers. Behind each one is a parent who still lies awake wondering what they missed, a friend who wishes they had called back,” said Dr Jared Ng, Medical Director, Psychiatrist and Senior Consultant of Connections MindHealth. “That grief can last a lifetime.”

SOS also added that every 13 hours, they prevent one person from imminent risk of suicide through timely crisis intervention.

In the past year, they have responded to more than 55,000 calls and chats via their 24-hour Hotline and CareText services.

SOS had also provided counselling services and support groups to more than 1,200 individuals undergoing emotional crisis.

“While we have made meaningful progress in strengthening suicide prevention efforts over the years, the number of suicide deaths is a reminder that our work is far from done,” said SOS’ Chief Executive Officer Mr Terry Siow.

He added that suicide prevention requires the vigilance of “all of us as family members, friends, colleagues, and neighbours”.

Recognising signs of struggle in individuals and directing them to “appropriate support resources” is key, he said.

Suicide prevention cannot rest solely with crisis services or mental health professionals.

Men are least likely to seek help

Through its crisis helplines, SOS observed that adults aged 30 to 39 often face complex pressures related to family, employment, and social isolation.

Meanwhile, youths aged 10 to 29 struggle with problems related to family, education and interpersonal relationships.

Older persons aged 60 and above, on the other hand, often face medical issues and social isolation.

Males account for 65.8% of suicide deaths in 2024. They were also found to be more likely to use highly lethal means in suicide attempts.

Notably, men aged 60 and above saw three times more suicide deaths than females of the same age.

According to SOS, this is due to males being more socially isolated and more reserved in seeking help when faced with emotional issues.

SOS noted that it received more suicide-related calls and texts from women than men, accounting for 62.5%.

This reveals that women seek more help when faced with pressures relating to societal roles and norms such as caregiving and gender-based violence.

SOS pushes for multi-faceted and intersectional support

SOS acknowledges that suicide is a complex mental health issue influenced by multiple factors.

These include unemployment, income inequality, and housing insecurity, among others.

As such, it believes that suicide prevention should be multi-faceted and intersectional to support individuals from diverse communities and backgrounds.

Over the past year, the organisation’s Be A Samaritan (BAS) programme has trained more than 2,000 individuals to recognise distress early, initiate conversations, and guide those in need towards appropriate support.

It is also set to hold its suicide prevention symposium, SONDER: Where Resilience Meets Collective Hope, on 10 Sept in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day.

Also read: How a friend’s daughter’s tragic suicide inspired one woman to start an anti-bullying movement

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Featured image adapted from shisuka on Canva. For illustration purposes only.