Superland Preschool Has Gastroenteritis Outbreak, 106 Children Affected

Widespread infections are always a concern, especially when they involve children.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) confirmed that 106 children at a Paya Lebar preschool came down with symptoms of gastroenteritis.

That said, all of them have recovered, with most having returned to Superland Montessori Preschool at the SingPost Centre.

Among the 106, one child was hospitalised – they were discharged already.

106 students at Superland preschool come down with gastroenteritis symptoms

On Tuesday (27 Apr), The Straits Times (ST) reported that the authorities had released a statement addressing the outbreak.

The school had given an alert to parents of an “acute gastroenteritis situation” on 9 Apr.

Those experiencing symptoms were recommended to stay home, the alert read.

ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with Superland Pre-school to ensure the wellbeing of both children and staff.

Superland implemented measures

In response to the outbreak, the school set up measures to prevent further spread, ST reported.

They include:

having children stay within their own classes

cancelled indoor playground as well as outdoor play

cancelled English speed and drama lessons

cancelled Apr birthday celebrations

children with siblings resting at home or unwell not allowed to go to school

Authorities investigating cause of gastroenteritis outbreak

The authorities said they’re currently investigating the issue.

Given how young the children are at the preschool, there’s certainly cause for concern with an outbreak on the scale of this one.

According to ST, there are 218 children enrolled at Superland.

MS News has reached out to the school for comment.

Hopefully the investigation will get to the root cause of the outbreak and there will be measures in place to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Thankfully, everyone has recovered from their symptoms.

