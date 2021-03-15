Chilli Api Ordered To Suspend Operations After 82 Falls Ill From Caterer Food

Consuming food from outside establishments and caterers should always be a delicious, safe, and joyous experience.

Unfortunately for some patrons of food caterer Chilli Api, they met with a case of gastroenteritis after eating food prepared by the caterer in Bedok North.

The store has since been ordered by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on 14 Mar to suspend all operations until further notice.

82 people fall ill with gastroenteritis

According to a joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), 82 people suffered gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from the caterer.

The food was prepared at the shop located at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North between 10-12 Mar.

A total of 14 people were hospitalised, but are now in stable condition.

Not the first time this happened

In a CNA report, this isn’t the shop’s first rodeo with questionable hygiene practices.

In 2019, Chilli Api had their food hygiene grade downgraded to C when 24 people from Jurong Polyclinic suffered gastroenteritis symptoms after eating their food.

Although no one was hospitalised then, authorities found lapses in proper hygiene protocol during their inspection in the store’s kitchen.

Chilli Api to suspend operations indefinitely

SFA has since suspended the shop’s operations on 14 Mar until further notice due to suspected ongoing transmission.

Additionally, all food handlers at the store will need to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, SFA said.

Food hygiene officers who were appointed to the store prior to the incident will also need to re-attend and pass the Workforce Skills Qualifications’ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

Until then, they will not be able to resume their jobs as food handlers and hygiene officers respectively.

Chilli Api has also been ordered to clean and sanitise their premises.

Report to authorities

The onus is on food establishments to adhere to good hygiene standards and ensure their food is safe to eat.

However, consumers can do their part by reporting any less than sanitary observations to the relevant authorities.

We hope for a speedy recovery for the people who fell sick from the unfortunate bout of events.

