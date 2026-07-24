Police seen outside TCM shop in Geylang after contractor claims it failed to pay him

Police seen at TCM shop in Singapore after man claims business owes him money

A dispute reportedly arose at a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) shop in Geylang after a man accused the business of failing to pay him for completed work.

In a video posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on 21 July, two Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers can be seen at the premises, with one standing outside while the other enters the shop.

Man claims business did not pay him for completed work

The video shows the storefront of Ren Ji Tang, a TCM business located along Lorong 13 Geylang.

According to its official website, the shop has more than three generations of experience and describes itself as one of Singapore’s most established retailers of Chinese medicated oils.

Speaking in Mandarin, the man described the business as a “scam company” and alleged that it had failed to pay him after he completed work for it.

He also claimed that the company had called the police on him.

The man went on to describe the incident as “a huge embarrassment to Singapore”.

The caption accompanying the video identified him as a contractor engaged by the business and alleged that Ren Ji Tang owed him money.

However, the video did not specify what work had been carried out, how much was allegedly owed, or why the police had been called.

Netizens say man’s account lacks context

Although the man appeared to be sharing a negative experience with the pharmacy, his accusations drew scepticism from netizens, many of whom felt that the video lacked context.

Several commenters also criticised him for linking the dispute to Singapore’s reputation, with some suggesting that he could have been partly responsible for the disagreement.

“You make mistakes, too! Does that mean you’re also a huge embarrassment to your family?” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “Maybe you were the one who did not complete the work properly. Don’t make such bold claims.”

MS News has reached out to Ren Ji Tang and the police for more information.

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.