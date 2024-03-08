TSL Media Group acquires influencer marketing services agency, adds 3,000 influencers to its community

TheSmartLocal Media Group acquires influencer marketing agency X10 Media

Homegrown media company TheSmartLocal (TSL) Media Group has bought over X10 Media, a leading influencer marketing services agency.

The strategic move cements TSL Media Group’s regional standing as an end-to-end media and creative service provider.

With the acquisition, 3,000 influencers will be added to its vibrant community.

Integration with X10 Media will boost TSL Media Group’s reach

In particular, the integration will significantly boost the Group’s reach beyond its existing brands.

Bryan Choo, CEO of TSL Media Group, said: “X10 Media has an impressive track record that augments our current data solutions and media brands”.

Meanwhile, Thomas Teo, Chief of Staff of TSL Media Group, highlighted that both companies share similar values.

Notably, X10 Media is one of the remaining “independent pure-play influencer marketing agencies in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Market”, mirroring TSL Media Group’s regional presence.

By co-opting X10 Media, TSL Media Group will acquire strong technology and strategic skills. These capabilities include media publications and creative services enhanced by their proprietary data solutions.

Sky Lim, Regional CEO of X10 Media, dubs the integration as an exciting time for him and his team. He said: “We firmly believe that this union with TSL Media Group will supercharge our growth and allow us to remain as a dominant player in the influencer marketing services in years to come.”

3,000 influencers will join TSL Media Group’s community

X10 Media boasts a clientele of over 1,000 brands such as Pepsi, Singtel, Capitaland and Casetify.

The agency also has an impressive network of 3,000 influencers that will now join forces with TSL Media Group’s community.

X10 Media Group will join TSL Media Group’s commercial division and will be helmed by Nicolle Jayne Sing. Sing will transition from her operational role as TSL Media Group’s Group Director to become SVP of X10 Media.

Also read: TheSmartLocal Named Media Brand Of The Year At Mumbrella Asia Awards

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Disclosure: MS News and TheSmartLocal are companies under TSL Media.

Featured image courtesy of TSL Media Group and X10 Media.