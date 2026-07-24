Girl in China admitted to prestigious university without needing tutoring, sparks debate on mental health

Girl in China sparks debate after getting admitted to prestigious university without ever getting tutoring

In China, it is commonplace for young students to seek tutoring help in preparation for the national university entrance exam, gaokao.

However, one girl is generating buzz online after getting a remarkable score without extra help. Her grades have gained her admission into the prestigious Tsinghua University.

According to the South China Morning Post, her father revealed that their family focused on creating a relaxed home environment for their daughter.

Fostering her natural interests

With her parents both being university lecturers, they aimed at fostering her studying habits from a younger age.

Instead of focusing on her test scores, they instead focused on her ability to think and reason.

While her father did help her with math when she was in primary school, he only made sure she did her assigned homework on time.

The three years leading up to university were instead focused on ensuring the mental health of their daughter.

They told her that getting into her university of choice, even if it was not prestigious, was already a worthy goal. Her mother also said that life is long and it is okay to make mistakes along the way.

She received her admission letter to Tsinghua University to study nuclear technology following her gaokao score of 694 out of a possible 750 points.

Story generates debate online

When the story was shared on QQ, a social platform in China, it garnered more than 300 comments.

One commenter said that a person who can score that highly on a test without any preparation would not require tutoring in the first place, implying that the student could be naturally gifted.

In response, another commenter said that no child can get to that level of ability on their own and would require some adult intervention.

They raised another point saying that those with more resources can provide better help.

Another pointed out that many parents spend so much money to get their kids the best tutors, only to neglect their child’s health and well-being.

Finally, one commenter provided insight into how much effort parents have to put in to create an environment that fosters their child’s natural curiosity.

“What others see is that she studies easily,” said the netizen about her daughter. “But in reality, it’s not easy for either of us.”

Also read: Opinion: What makes a ‘gifted’ S’porean? It’s time we redefine success beyond academic results



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Featured image adapted from 163.com.