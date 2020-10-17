New Westgate Supermarket Has BBT, Tau Huey And Pie Shops

When Isten announced the closure of its Westgate outlet, westies naturally felt devastated over the loss of an iconic department store.

But the grief subsided when news broke that the shopping centre will soon be home to a new atas supermarket along with some BBT stalls.

On Saturday (16 Oct), Eccellente by HAO mart – the supermarket in question – finally opened its doors to members of the public.

The supermarket is also home to a variety of popular F&B outlets, including CHICHA San Chen, Windowsill Pies, and Lao Ban Soya Beancurd.

New Westgate supermarket has live seafood and ‘international’ section

After months of anticipation, Eccellente by HAO mart announced last week on Facebook that it’ll be officially opening on Saturday (17 Oct).

The sprawling supermarket has lanes boulevards packed full of groceries.

A visit to the seafood section is akin to a walk in an aquarium, surrounded by live aquatic creatures like crabs and lobsters.

It even has an “international section” which allows you to shop the most popular products from countries like China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

Eccellente by HAO mart has CHICHA San Chen & Windowsill Pies

Apart from selling premium groceries, the supermarket also features an agglomeration of popular F&B popup stall.

Our favourite is without doubt CHICHA San Chen, famed for its aromatic and fragrant cups of milk tea.

Fans of tau huay custard will celebrate the fact that Lao Ban Bean Curd has also opened an outlet at the supermarket.

Those who fancy something cold to quell the October heat should head to Andersen’s Ice Cream parlour for a scoop or two of its signature treats.

Free pint of ice cream for customers who spend $50 and above

To celebrate its opening, Eccellente by Hao mart is also offering some exclusive deals.

For one, all chicken, pork, seabed fish, and shellfish are going for 10% on the opening weekend (17-18 Oct), perfect for those prepping their keto-diet meals.

Andersen’s Ice Cream is also offering a free pint of ice cream to customers who spend $50 or more at the supermarket.

For the full list of deals, check out HAO mart’s official website or social media pages.

If you’re already planning grocery run at the new Westgate supermarket, here are more deets:

Eccellente by HAO Mart Westgate

Address: 3 Gateway Dr, #B2-01 West Gate, Singapore 608532

Opening hours: 8am-10.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Jurong East

Perfect for those looking for a sweet treat or supermarket run

Eccellente by HAO mart’s opening isn’t just great news for westies who love a good ol’ supermarket run, but also for those who love having a sweet treat after a long day at work or school.

Given its appeal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see shoppers flock over in droves, so do remember to adhere to safe distancing measures at all times to keep our community safe.

Featured image adapted from Xavier Lur on Twitter.