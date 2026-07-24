Australian woman arrested when she returns to S’pore over 1 month after alleged Changi Airport theft

Australian allegedly committed theft of perfume box at duty-free store in Changi Airport

An Australian woman has been arrested and charged more than one month after allegedly stealing from a store in Changi Airport.

She was nabbed after returning to Singapore, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Thursday (23 July).

At about 11.30pm on 11 June, retail staff noticed that a box of perfume worth S$312.80 was missing from a display shelf.

This happened at The Shilla Duty-Free Perfume and Cosmetics Shop located in the departure transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Woman arrested when she returned to Changi Airport, charged with theft

SPF was alerted at about 12.05am on 12 June, and identified the 21-year-old Australian woman.

More than a month later, she returned to Singapore on 18 July.

This time, she was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of shop theft.

She was charged in court on Friday (24 July) with the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine.

Offenders to be dealt with even if they’re not caught immediately

SPF said it takes “a serious view” of shop theft cases and promised that offenders would “face the full brunt of the law”.

It noted that retailers are “increasingly” making use of CCTV footage in their police reports against shoplifters, even if it may not be possible to apprehend them immediately.

This acts as a “significant deterrent”, because it means even if suspects manage to evade detection at the time of the offence, they will be held accountable, SPF added, noting:

CCTV evidence greatly increases the likelihood of their eventual identification.

Also read: Australian woman arrested when she returns to S’pore 2 years after alleged theft at Changi Airport

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Featured image from MS News and adapted from Google Maps.