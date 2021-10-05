8 Seniors With Underlying Medical Conditions Pass Away From Covid-19 Complications

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections in Singapore hasn’t just resulted in a surge of daily cases, but also in the number of fatalities.

On Monday (4 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the demise of 8 seniors aged 60 and above from Covid-19 complications.

All 8 Singaporeans had underlying medical conditions, which could have made them more susceptible to serious infections.

8 seniors aged 60-94 succumb to Covid-19 infection

In an update on 4 Oct, MOH reported 2,475 new Covid-19 cases and the passing of 8 individuals between the ages of 60 and 94 due to coronavirus complications.

5 of the casualties were vaccinated while the other 3 were unvaccinated.

According to MOH, all 8 of them had underlying medical conditions which could have contributed to the higher likelihood of getting a severe Covid-19 infection.

Over the past 8 days, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 42 patients.

In total, 121 individuals in Singapore have passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Slight dip in patients requiring oxygen treatment or ICU care

Though our daily case count has been consistently high, the number of Covid-19 patients with serious conditions saw a rather significant dip.

As of Monday (4 Oct), 261 patients require oxygen treatment or ICU care, which was 24 fewer than the day before.

1 new cluster at Changi Airport daycare centre

MOH also listed 8 clusters that they’re closely monitoring, including a new one at Learning Vision, a daycare centre at Changi Airport.

3 new infections mean a total of 12 cases now have links to the cluster.

10 cases involve students, while the remaining 2 are staff members.

5 of the clusters MOH is monitoring are at workers’ dormitories:

9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory – 2 new cases, 242 total

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 25 new cases, 156 total

Avery Lodge – 6 new cases, 445 total

PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory – 14 new cases, 124 total

Tampines Dormitory – 8 new cases, 169 total

The 2 other clusters are MWS Christalite Methodist Home and Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which have 53 and 282 cases respectively.

Condolences to the bereaved families

Our condolences go out to the families of the deceased.

Though there have been deviations from time to time, the profiles of Covid-19 fatalities have mostly been seniors, unvaccinated individuals, or patients with underlying medical conditions.

If you or anyone you know fall into any of these categories, please stay home as much as possible to reduce the likelihood of getting infected.

