Singapore Reports 6 More Covid-19 Deaths Among Seniors On 3 Oct

Singapore reported 2,057 Covid-19 cases on Sunday (4 Oct) as we enter 6 days since new measures kicked in to reduce the burden on hospitals.

They include:

1,676 community infections

373 dorm residents

8 imported cases

430 cases are seniors above the age of 60, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

1,337 cases in hospital, 6 seniors pass away from Covid-19

As of Sunday, there were 1,337 cases warded in hospital.

Though most are well and under observation, there are 250 cases requiring oxygen supplementation.

Another 35 cases are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

242 of these cases with serious illness are above the age of 60.

MOH said that 6 more cases have passed away from Covid-19 complications, taking the death count to 113 here.

They were between 68-91 years old.

4 of them were vaccinated, with the other 2 unvaccinated.

All but 1 had various underlying health conditions, though MOH didn’t specify them.

98.1% of cases had mild or no symptoms

Despite a rise in cases, the vast majority of them experience either mild or no symptoms.

A total of 539 cases had required oxygen supplementation, and 55 had been in the ICU.

50.2% were fully vaccinated and 49.8% were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

In the last 28 days, 54 cases have passed on from Covid-19 complications.

70.4% of these cases were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

9 clusters under active monitoring

MOH listed 9 clusters under active monitoring in its Sunday update.

7 of them are dormitories.

The remaining ones include MWS Christalite Methodist Home, with 19 new cases added.

According to MOH, there is transmission among staff and residents, with just 1 staff included in the case count. The rest of the cases are residents.

At Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, the other active cluster under monitoring, there are now 240 cases in total, with 3 new cases added.

221 cases are workers at the market, with 4 being trade visitors. The other 15 are household contacts.

Focus on keeping serious cases down

Even with high vaccination rates, the spread of the Delta variant has led to a surge in cases.

As a result, there will be deaths among vaccinated cases as well.

The good news is that the vast majority of cases remain relatively safe as they have mild or no symptoms.

If you live with a senior or are one yourself, staying at home now is highly recommended.

