Social Gathering & Dine-In Group Sizes Limited To 2 Pax Amid Rise In Cases

For a while, the spike in local Covid-19 cases has caused some concern, especially with social gathering and dine-in activities still ongoing.

Today (24 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) has finally decided to address that by introducing tighter measures.

The measures will take effect from Monday (27 Sep) and tentatively last till 24 Oct.

Dine-in & social gathering group sizes reduced from 27 Sep

While many of us have had the luxury of catching up with friend groups thanks to the 5-pax limit, things are about to change.

From Monday (27 Sep), we will only be able to gather in groups of 2, or essentially pairs, for social activities.

MOH announced the changes in a press release on Friday (24 Sep).

The new limit will also apply to dine-in experiences at F&B establishments which require proof of vaccination. The cap is down from the previous 5 MOH had imposed.

Besides vaccinated individuals, the following can also be part of the group of 2:

those who have recovered from Covid-19

individuals who have a negative Pre-Event Test (PET) result

children 12 years old and below

The 2-pax limit regardless of vaccination status at hawker centres and coffee shops remains.

Likewise, for households, they can only receive up to 2 unique visitors per day.

WFH will be the default, snap regime suspended

Prior to this, the authorities had given the all-clear for more workers to return to their workplaces.

Once cases began to rise, they then introduced a snap work-from-home (WFH) regime in situations where employees test positive for Covid-19.

Considering the latest developments, they’re now suspending that regime.

From 27 Sep, WFH will be the default arrangement for employees who can do so.

Those who have to report to the workplace must avoid any social gatherings. Employers should also stagger start times and allow for flexible hours.

To detect any possible cases early, all staff at workplaces will have to self-test weekly using the Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits available.

Hope measures will help reduce case numbers considerably

Along with other measures like the extension of Home-Based Learning (HBL) and booster shot programme to more individuals, hopefully, Singapore can get a better grip over the current wave of infections.

And once this period of tighter measures ends, we also hope that the situation will remain under control for a long time so there won’t be a need to repeat these changes ever again.

For now, let’s all hang in there till the situation improves, and we can enjoy more social activities like we used to.

Featured image by MS News.