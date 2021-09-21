Snap WFH Regime Changes After MOM

Covid-19 workplace transmissions are an understandable concern due to how infectious the Delta variant is.

While previously the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) implemented a snap 14-day work from home (WFH) arrangement if a company employee tests Covid-19 positive, this sounded potentially disruptive.

So MOM has updated the measures — now, the snap WFH regime will be implemented only if 3 employees test positive.

The regime will also last only 10 days instead of 14, MOM announced on Monday (20 Sep).

Snap WFH regime to last only 10 days

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports MOM as saying the new guidelines will kick in from Wednesday (22 Sep).

The guideline changes are as follows:

Snap WFH regime if 3 or more Covid-19 cases working at same premises or branch within 7 consecutive days

Duration of snap WFH regime to be 10 days instead of 14

Workers on snap WFH regimes can return to workplaces for ad-hoc reasons if they test negative on an Antigen Rapid Test (ART)

The test has to be done before the worker returns to the workplace and not be more than 24 hours from the return.

The guidelines are in place to prevent further workplace transmissions.

The 10-day duration was made in line with the quarantine period reduction for close contact cases, MOM said.

Workers should self-isolate if they’re close contacts of positive cases

MOM urged both employers and employees to self-isolate if they know they’re close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

Those who are affected are advised to take ART self-testing kits at least 2 times a week during their 10-day regime.

Other advisories include vacating and cordoning off sections where positive cases worked, and doing a deep clean of the affected workplaces.

No more than 50% of employees that can work from home should be at the workplace, and social gatherings are not allowed.

No default WFH regime for now

While many of us will be used to WFH by now after 18 months, having most people stay home will have a domino effect on other industries.

This goes especially for F&B businesses in the CBD.

Hopefully, the updated guidelines will prevent larger clusters at workplaces and ensure that everyone remains safe.

