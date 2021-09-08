Companies Must Start 14-Day WFH Regime If Covid-19 Case Detected In Office

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, the government has started to implement certain regimes to curb the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has now mandated that all employees must work from home ASAP if Covid-19 has been detected in the workplace.

Companies have 24 hours to implement this upon getting notified.

14-day WFH period for companies with Covid-19 cases

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), employees who tested positive for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test must notify their employers immediately.

Source

If the infected employee was in the office within the past week, MOM has made it compulsory for all employees to work from home.

Companies will have a maximum of 1 day to implement a 14-day WFH regime.

These guidelines come after Singapore reported 332 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (7 Sep). Since this is the highest number of cases this year, the government is implementing more stringent measures.

Companies to have follow-up plans & precautionary measures

Companies must have follow-up plans and precautionary measures if there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the office.

Precautionary measures include seeing a doctor if any employee feels unwell.

The ministry also encouraged employees to self-swab every 2-3 days during the 14-day period, reports The Straits Times.

The immediate section of the infected worker must be vacated and cordoned off. However, it is not required to vacate the entire building or a whole floor if there are no close contacts.

The sites exposed to the confirmed case must then undergo thorough cleaning and disinfection following NEA guidelines.

Practise good hygiene & limit social interactions

Should the number of cases continue to rise, resulting in more ICU admissions, there is a chance that Singapore might return to the Heightened Alert phase again.

Nonetheless, we hope that the current outbreak will be under control soon with these new measures and ramped up testing efforts.

Additionally, do remember to adhere to safe management measures and practise proper hygiene.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.