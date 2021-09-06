MOH ‘Strongly Encourages’ Singapore Residents To Have Only 1 Social Gathering A Day

There has been a drastic increase in Covid-19 cases recently, and people are rightfully concerned.

Although Singapore authorities stressed last week that there was no need to tighten restrictions yet, there is now an advisory on what we should do from now on.

From 8 Sep, everyone is advised to keep to only 1 social gathering a day. Additionally, there should be no workplace gatherings and interactions as well.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest updates.

Updated safe management measures include social gathering limit

On Monday (6 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued an advisory on the latest updated safe management measures due to rising Covid-19 cases in the community.

The ministry strongly encourages everyone, especially elderly folk and those staying with them, to limit non-essential social activities for 2 weeks.

This means from 8 Sep, everyone should:

Keep to 1 social gathering a day—be it in another household or a public place

Stop workplace gatherings and interactions

Limit social circles to a small group of regular contacts

All Singapore residents – both vaccinated and unvaccinated – should also self-test regularly with antigen rapid tests (ARTs).

This is especially crucial when they have to participate in higher-risk activities or attend large-scale events.

ART kits can be bought off the shelves at most supermarkets and convenience stores.

Clusters emerged due to interactions in workplace settings

MOH explained that clusters have emerged in workplace settings due to relaxed safe management measures, such as interacting in canteens and pantries without masks on.

Hence, the ministry will also be taking stricter action if staff in a workplace setting test positive, such as mandating employers to enforce a 14-day WFH requirement.

The Ministry of Manpower will release more details about this soon.

Meanwhile, the full list of MOH updates can be found here.

A timely revision of measures

Though it’s nothing as drastic as the Heightened Alert phase, we believe that the latest revision of measures is timely and necessary.

As cases and clusters have arisen to due higher levels of interactions in social settings and workplaces, we should keep our guard up.

MOH will be keeping a close eye on the situation for the next 2 weeks. In the meantime, let’s do our part in being socially responsible, especially in the Covid-19 era.

Featured image by MS News.