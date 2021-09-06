241 Covid-19 Cases On 6 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 241 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (6 Sep).

Among them are:

235 locally transmitted cases

6 imported cases

110 cases are unlinked.

91 infections were already linked and put on quarantine, while another 34 were detected through surveillance.

6 cases are seniors over the age of 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

Meanwhile, the 6 imported cases were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

29 severely ill Covid-19 cases in hospital

As of Sunday (5 Sep), MOH said there are 653 cases currently warded in hospital.

Of these, the following are severely ill:

24 requiring oxygen supplementation

5 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU)

The 29 cases are a slight uptick from the previous 2 days, although it hasn’t reached the height of 32 since 2 Sep.

Local cases increase to 1,233 in past week

Overall, the number of community cases have increased from 634 cases in the week before to 1,233.

The number of unlinked cases have also increased to 500 in the past week.

Owing to our high vaccination rate, however, the number of severe cases haven’t increased dramatically. Most local cases have mild or no symptoms.

81% of the population has completed the full regimen.

Boon Lay Bus Interchange crosses 100 cases

As of 5 Sep, Boon Lay Bus Interchange has 113 Covid-19 cases.

This is the 2nd highest after Toa Payoh Interchange, at 150.

These are the numbers for the other interchanges as of 5 Sep:

Focus is less on case numbers

While there’s an uptick in cases in recent weeks, this is no longer the cause for alarm that it used to be in the past.

The reason for this is vaccination. However, this also means that unvaccinated persons are definitely more vulnerable now.

Do encourage people you know to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness.

