Concerns surrounding the bus interchange clusters are mounting, as they now have a total of 469 cases linked.

Of note, Boon Lay Bus Interchange has exceeded 100, with 113 cases identified. Meanwhile, Toa Payoh remains the largest cluster with 150 cases.

Here’s a summary of the latest updates.

Boon Lay Bus Interchange has 113 cases

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), here’s a breakdown of new cases added to various bus interchanges affected by Covid-19:

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange – 13 new cases, 150 in total

Boon Lay Bus Interchange – 9 new cases, 113 in total

Clementi Bus Interchange – 3 new cases, 39 in total

Tampines Bus Interchange – 2 new cases, 35 in total

Bishan Bus Interchange – 2 new cases, 32 in total

Sengkang Bus Interchange – 1 new case, 27 in total

Punggol Bus Interchange – 1 new case, 37 in total

Jurong East Bus Interchange – 1 new case, 36 in total

All 8 locations recorded at least 1 new case in last night’s update. The total of Covid-19 cases linked to these 8 locations stands at 469.

Singapore tightens border measures

In a separate update, MOH said they are tighten existing border measures to manage the risk of imported infections.

Before leaving for Singapore, travellers under Category II, III and IV countries will need to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test within 48 hours.

Previously, it was within 72 hours.

MOH has also placed new countries under these categories:

Category I – places with the lowest risk of Covid-19 transmission

Category II – places with similar Covid-19 risk profiles to Singapore

Category III – places deemed to be at higher risk of Covid-19 infections

Category IV – the remaining places with the highest risk of Covid-19 infection

The updated border measures will be in effect from 9 Sep, 11.59pm. More details here.

Changes to rules to cope with evolving Covid-19 situation

The Covid-19 situation is ever-evolving. Hence, it’s only necessary for authorities to review and update existing safety measures continuously.

However, in the community, one thing must remain constant—vigilance. With cases rising in recent days, we mustn’t let our guard down.

Continue to practise good hygiene and safe distancing, especially when you’re outdoors.

