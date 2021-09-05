Bus Interchange Clusters Have 416 Cases Linked On 4 Sep

The rapidly increasing bus interchange clusters continue to become a major concern among commuters.

Last night (4 Sep), the clusters grew to 416 cases, with Toa Payoh being the largest bus interchange cluster at 130 cases.

Here’s a summary of the latest updates.

Bus interchange clusters see Toa Payoh being the largest one so far

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), here’s a breakdown of new cases added to various bus interchanges affected by Covid-19:

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange – 11 new cases, 130 in total

Boon Lay Bus Interchange – 6 new cases, 99 in total

Clementi Bus Interchange – 5 new cases, 34 in total

Punggol Bus Interchange – 2 new cases, 35 in total

Tampines Bus Interchange – 2 new cases, 32 in total

Meanwhile, the Jurong East, Bishan, and Sengkang Bus Interchanges report no new cases. The total of Covid-19 cases linked to these 8 locations stands at 416.

3 new clusters, including Serangoon care centre

MOH also confirmed that 3 new clusters emerged on 4 Sep:

Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard – 8 cases

Radiance Student Care Centre in Serangoon – 4 cases

Orient Goldsmiths & Jewellers staff in Toa Payoh – 3 cases

There are currently 62 active clusters in Singapore. Some other clusters of equal concern are:

Changi General Hospital – 21 new cases, 36 in total

Bugis Junction – 6 new cases, 261 in total

Institute of Mental Health – 2 new cases, 17 in total

North Coast Lodge – 1 new case, 178 in total

Commuters should monitor their health closely

With various bus terminals under the grip of Covid-19, authorities have preempted commuters may expect delays in their journey.

If you’re a regular commuter at any of these places, remember to continue practising good personal hygiene by sanitising your hands regularly.

As authorities do their best to ringfence the infections, you should monitor your health closely and minimise social interaction for the next 14 days.

Seek medical attention right away once there are signs that show you’re unwell, such as fever, cough, sore throat, and flu.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.