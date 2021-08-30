Boon Lay Bus Interchange Detected As New Covid-19 Cluster On 29 Aug

Commuters travelling via bus will need to continue exercising extra caution as a 7th bus terminal in Singapore has become a Covid-19 cluster.

On Sunday (29 Aug), authorities detected a cluster at Boon Lay Bus Interchange involving 15 cases.

There are now 67 active clusters in Singapore. Here’s a summary of the latest updates.

Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster has 15 cases

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 2 new Covid-19 clusters have surfaced on Sunday. They are Boon Lay Bus Interchange and 119 Neythal Road dormitory.

After detecting 7 new cases on Sunday (29 Aug), the terminal now has 15 cases. Meanwhile, the dormitory has 3 new cases, bringing the cluster’s total to 4.

With this latest update, Singapore now has 7 active clusters at bus interchanges across the country:

Sengkang – detected on 14 Aug

Bishan – detected on 14 Aug

Punggol – detected on 26 Aug

Toa Payoh – detected on 26 Aug

Clementi – detected on 27 Aug

Jurong East – detected on 28 Aug

Boon Lay (new)

4 of the 6 previously confirmed bus interchange clusters continue to grow, with new cases added to them in last night’s update.

Punggol – 3 new cases, 25 in total

Toa Payoh – 17 new cases, 51 in total

Clementi – 6 new cases, 14 in total

Jurong East – 4 new cases, 21 in total

266 cases linked to dormitories

Additionally, 7 dormitories across Singapore are now linked to an active Covid-19 cluster, including 119 Neythal Road. The rest are:

Tuas South Lodge

North Coast Lodge

43 Sungei Kadut Loop

Homestay Lodge

Westlite Mandai

Westlite Juniper

A total of 266 cases are linked to dormitories.

Follow Covid-19 rules & remain vigilant

Singapore’s Covid-19 case numbers are seeing a rising trend again after the detection of clusters at Bugis Junction, dormitories, and bus interchanges.

Even though we have one of the highest vaccination rates globally, we mustn’t let our guard down. History has taught us that it only takes a brief moment of complacency for cases to spread like wildfire again.

Now that we are free to head out and dine in again, let’s remain vigilant. Follow Covid-19 rules, and practise good personal hygiene.

More importantly, seek medical attention right away when you’re not feeling well.

