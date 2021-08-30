Boon Lay Bus Interchange Detected As New Covid-19 Cluster On 29 Aug
Commuters travelling via bus will need to continue exercising extra caution as a 7th bus terminal in Singapore has become a Covid-19 cluster.
On Sunday (29 Aug), authorities detected a cluster at Boon Lay Bus Interchange involving 15 cases.
There are now 67 active clusters in Singapore. Here’s a summary of the latest updates.
Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster has 15 cases
According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 2 new Covid-19 clusters have surfaced on Sunday. They are Boon Lay Bus Interchange and 119 Neythal Road dormitory.
After detecting 7 new cases on Sunday (29 Aug), the terminal now has 15 cases. Meanwhile, the dormitory has 3 new cases, bringing the cluster’s total to 4.
With this latest update, Singapore now has 7 active clusters at bus interchanges across the country:
- Sengkang – detected on 14 Aug
- Bishan – detected on 14 Aug
- Punggol – detected on 26 Aug
- Toa Payoh – detected on 26 Aug
- Clementi – detected on 27 Aug
- Jurong East – detected on 28 Aug
- Boon Lay (new)
4 of the 6 previously confirmed bus interchange clusters continue to grow, with new cases added to them in last night’s update.
- Punggol – 3 new cases, 25 in total
- Toa Payoh – 17 new cases, 51 in total
- Clementi – 6 new cases, 14 in total
- Jurong East – 4 new cases, 21 in total
266 cases linked to dormitories
Additionally, 7 dormitories across Singapore are now linked to an active Covid-19 cluster, including 119 Neythal Road. The rest are:
- Tuas South Lodge
- North Coast Lodge
- 43 Sungei Kadut Loop
- Homestay Lodge
- Westlite Mandai
- Westlite Juniper
A total of 266 cases are linked to dormitories.
Follow Covid-19 rules & remain vigilant
Singapore’s Covid-19 case numbers are seeing a rising trend again after the detection of clusters at Bugis Junction, dormitories, and bus interchanges.
Even though we have one of the highest vaccination rates globally, we mustn’t let our guard down. History has taught us that it only takes a brief moment of complacency for cases to spread like wildfire again.
Now that we are free to head out and dine in again, let’s remain vigilant. Follow Covid-19 rules, and practise good personal hygiene.
More importantly, seek medical attention right away when you’re not feeling well.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from Google Maps.