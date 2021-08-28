Clementi Bus Interchange A New Covid-19 Cluster With 7 Cases As Of 27 Aug

The emergence of Covid-19 clusters at bus terminals in Singapore has undoubtedly been concerning. So when the Ministry of Health (MOH) declared another one at Clementi Bus Interchange yesterday (27 Aug), we can understand why the public would be worried.

After 3 new cases were linked, the interchange became one of 2 new clusters MOH reported last night.

This makes it the 5th active cluster involving a bus interchange in Singapore.

Clementi bus interchange records 3 new cases on 27 Aug

In their evening update on Friday (27 Aug), MOH reported 2 new Covid-19 clusters — 1 at Clementi Bus Interchange and another at Tuas South Lodge.

The clusters currently comprise 7 and 4 cases respectively.

Clementi interchange in particular had 3 new cases, which implies that 4 others had been linked prior to the cluster declaration.

However, unlike previous cases, MOH didn’t specify whether swab tests and isolation orders are underway at the bus terminal.

5th active cluster at a bus interchange

In light of this update, Singapore now has 5 active clusters at bus interchanges across the country:

Sengkang

Bishan

Punggol

Toa Payoh

Clementi

Most of the cases so far involve staff working there, though the Punggol Interchange cluster includes 1 employee’s household contact.

As the authorities have taken the necessary measures following the case detections, business is as usual at the interchanges, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Regular commuters can thus expect no disruptions to their public transport journeys.

5 active clusters at workers’ dormitories

Similarly, the Tuas South Lodge cluster makes it the 5th active one at a workers’ dormitory in Singapore.

The 4 other dormitory clusters are:

North Coast Lodge – 130 cases (4 new cases on 27 Aug)

Westlite Juniper Dormitory – 71 cases

43 Sungei Kadut Loop Dormitory – 14 cases

Westlite Mandai Dormitory – 14 cases

While the statistics may not be very surprising considering the daily case numbers, we hope no large outbreak will affect dormitory residents again.

Hope clusters won’t get out of control

Despite the rather unsettling numbers, we trust that Singapore will be able to contain the infection clusters and prevent another wave of outbreaks.

We’ve gone through so many changes in restrictions already, and we’re sure residents would want to move forward with greater certainty.

Let’s work together to ensure that we can do that while keeping ourselves and the people around us safe.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Guru.