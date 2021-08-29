Singapore Confirms 133 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 133 new Covid-19 cases today (29 Aug).

Among them are:

124 locally transmitted cases

9 imported cases

Of the 124 local infections, 21 are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster. Another 34 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, 3 of the 9 imported cases were detected upon arrival, while the other 6 started having symptoms when serving their Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight. Today’s figures bring our national tally to 67,304.

121 Covid-19 cases on 28 Aug

Yesterday (28 Aug), Singapore reported 121 new Covid-19 cases. These comprised 113 locally transmitted infections and 8 imported.

Based on the graph below, Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are seeing an upward trend. A spike was recorded a few days ago on 24 Aug with 111 cases.

Source

There are 29 unlinked cases. Meanwhile, 40 linked cases were detected through surveillance, while another 44 were already quarantined.

2 new clusters emerged, involving Jurong East Bus Interchange staff with 14 cases, and a dormitory in Kaku Bukit called Homestay Lodge with 5 cases.

There are currently 66 active clusters.

80% of Singapore population is fully vaccinated

Earlier this morning, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post that 80% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated.

Source

He added that this was possible thanks to the collective efforts of the people working tirelessly behind the scenes as well as those who came forward to “take care of themselves and the people around them”.

To meet the rising demand for home vaccinations, Minister Ong said they are tripling the number of home vaccination teams from 11 to 33.

He added that they hope to complete all home vaccinations by the end of September.

Meanwhile, MOH reports that a total of 8,667,278 doses of Covid-19 vaccines has been administered as of 27 Aug, covering 4,500,430 people. 83% of the population have received at least 1 dose.

Additionally, 164,336 doses of other WHO-approved vaccines have been administered to 85,489 people so far.

Remain vigilant as you head out

As more people are fully vaccinated, we can now expect bigger crowds in public spaces, especially in popular shopping areas.

At the same time, we also see more cases linked to Bugis Junction and bus interchanges, underscoring the need for everyone to follow Covid-19 rules strictly.

Even though most of us are fully vaccinated, we aren’t entirely invulnerable against Covid-19. Prevention is better than cure, so do remember to wear your masks properly and maintain a safe distance from others when you’re out.

More importantly, practise good personal hygiene and seek medical treatment right away when you’re unwell.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.