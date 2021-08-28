Singapore Has 121 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Aug

The Ministry of Health has preliminarily confirmed 121 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, bringing our national tally to 67,171.

There are 113 locally transmitted cases reported today, the majority of which are linked to previous cases or clusters:

32 detected during quarantine

27 detected through surveillance

25 of these cases are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster which currently has 176 cases.

The remaining 29 local cases remain unlinked.

Additionally, there are 8 imported cases comprising 4 detected upon arrival in Singapore and 4 who tested positive during SHN.

120 new Covid-19 cases on 27 Aug

Yesterday, Singapore reported 120 locally transmitted cases, including 47 linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

At the time of the press release, 26 were unlinked.

MOH also reported the passing of 3 unvaccinated seniors aged 70, 80, and 90.

With the 3 fatalities, Singapore has 55 Covid-19 fatalities and has reported Covid-19 deaths for 7 days straight.

Despite the grim news, the number of patients with severe illnesses appears to be on a downwards trend.

As of Friday (27 Aug), there are 19 Covid-19 patients who require oxygen supplementation or are receiving medical attention in ICU. This is the lowest number in the past month.

2 new clusters reported on 27 Aug

MOH also reported 2 new clusters on Thursday (27 Aug), one linked to a Clementi Bus Interchange staff and the other at Tuas South Lodge.

The cluster linked to the Clementi transport hub is perhaps more concerning, given the emergence of clusters linked to bus interchanges over recent days.

The Clementi Bus Interchange cluster currently has 7 cases while the one linked to Tuas South Lodge has 4 cases.

Taking into account the closure of 4 earlier clusters, Singapore currently has 66 active ones.

79% of S’pore population fully vaccinated

As of Thursday (26 Aug), 8,647,565 doses of Covid-19 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to 4,494,681 individuals under our national vaccination programme.

4,278,869 of these recipients have been fully vaccinated under this programme.

Meanwhile, 163,009 doses of vaccines approved under WHO’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered to 85,390 individuals.

Taking both numbers into consideration, 79% of our population has been fully vaccinated and 83% have gotten at least their first jab.

Situation still looks under control despite increase in local cases

Although Singapore seems to be experiencing an increase in local cases, the situation remains rather positive given the relatively low number of patients with serious illnesses.

Perhaps this is due to our nation’s high vaccination rate which prevents infected individuals from falling severely ill.

Nonetheless, we hope the ongoing testing and contact tracing efforts will help flush out any cryptic cases in the community to prevent any onward transmissions.

