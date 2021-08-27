Singapore Reports 122 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Aug

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 122 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (27 Aug).

120 are locally transmitted cases, comprising

31 linked cases detected while under quarantine

16 linked cases detected through surveillance

Among them are also 47 infections linked to the Bugis Junction cluster, which currently has 151 cases.

26 cases are currently unlinked.

There are also 2 imported cases, both of which were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

112 local cases on 26 Aug

Yesterday (26 Aug), MOH reported 112 local cases, including 40 linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

24 of the local cases were unlinked at the time.

Although there appears to be a spike in local cases, the number of Covid-19 patients with serious illness seems to be on a downward trend.

As of Thursday (26 Aug), 7 patients are in critical condition in the ICU and 17 require oxygen supplementation.

Together, there are 24 patients currently down with severe illness — the lowest number in the past month.

Singapore has also broken its 5-day streak during which there were patients succumbing to Covid-19 complications every day.

3 new clusters declared, including 2 linked to bus interchanges

MOH also reported 3 new clusters on Thursday:

Punggol Bus Interchange staff

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange staff

Bangkit 257 Coffee House

The clusters at the 2 bus interchanges are particularly concerning, with 25 linked to the one in Toa Payoh and 11 linked to the other in Punggol.

All but 1 of the 36 cases involve staff working at the transport hubs.

While MOH investigates both clusters, all staff at the interchanges will be swabbed for Covid-19.

Those identified as close contacts will also be required to serve quarantine.

With the closure of 3 other clusters, Singapore currently has 68 active clusters.

79% of S’pore population fully vaccinated

As of 25 Aug, Singapore has administered 8,633,769 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to 4,490,780 individuals under the national vaccination programme.

Of these, 4,490,780 people have completed their full vaccination regimen.

Meanwhile,162,307 doses of vaccines approved under WHO’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered to 85,325 individuals.

Consolidating numbers from both camps, 79% of our population are fully vaccinated while 83% have received at least one dose.

Hope authorities will ringfence clusters ASAP

The recent clusters that have emerged is certainly a cause for concern, especially since many of them are rather large in size.

We hope the authorities will be able to ringfence the clusters and prevent further transmission in the community.

