116 New Covid-19 Cases On 26 Aug

On Thursday (26 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 116 new Covid-19 cases.

Among them are:

112 locally transmitted cases

4 imported cases

Of the 112 local infections, 40 are linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

24 local cases are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, there are also 3 imported cases detected upon arrival and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN). 1 imported case developed the illness during SHN.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

350 cases in hospital

MOH said on 25 Aug that there are 350 Covid-19 cases currently in hospital.

Of these, there are 26 cases of serious illness:

19 require oxygen supplementation

7 in critical condition in the ICU (intensive care unit)

21 of them are seniors above the age of 60, and 17 of these 21 are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The graph illustrating deaths gives a better picture of the situation — a majority of cases have been of seniors and it applies to deaths as well.

2 more Covid-19 deaths, taking toll to 52

MOH announced the 51st and 52nd Covid-19 deaths in Singapore yesterday.

Case 66762, an 86 year-old Singaporean man, passed on 24 August 2021.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an unrelated medical condition on 1 Jul. and tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times.

But a test taken on 28 July came back positive for Covid-19 infection. He had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of

cancer

cardiomyopathy

chronic kidney disease

hypertension

hyperlipidaemia

Case 67995, a 95 year-old Singaporean woman, passed on 25 August 2021.

She had developed symptoms on 5 Aug, and tested positive for Covid-19 on 9 Aug after being admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She had not been vaccinated and had a history of Alzheimer’s Disease.

MOH notes that based on data, being fully vaccinated will prevent more such deaths.

Get your seniors vaccinated

There will be more deaths as Singapore continues to reopen safely, due to how the Delta variant not only spread more easily but also because vaccinated people can transmit it too, albeit to fewer people.

As a result, unvaccinated people are by far at the most risk of serious illness and death, even taking into account vaccine side effects.

If you have seniors that are still hesitant about getting the vaccine, do encourage them and walk them through the process to ease any fears they may have.

