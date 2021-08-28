3 Seniors Aged 70, 80 & 90 Pass Away From Covid-19 Complications

Though Singapore’s Covid-19 fatality rate remains relatively low, we’ve still been reporting deaths on a daily basis recently.

On Friday (27 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of 3 unvaccinated seniors due to Covid-19 complications.

With this, Singapore has had Covid-19 fatalities for 7 consecutive days.

3 seniors succumb to Covid-19 complications on 26 & 27 Aug

In its evening update on Friday (27 Aug), MOH reported the passing of 3 unvaccinated seniors aged 70, 80, and 90.

The 70-year-old patient was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on 11 Aug and had tested negative then.

Source

However, a subsequent test a week later returned a positive result and she succumbed to complications from the infection on Friday (27 Aug).

The patient had a medical history of:

Diabetes

End-stage kidney failure

High blood pressure

High blood cholesterol

Ischaemic heart disease

MOH did not disclose much about the 80-year-old casualty. Here’s what they shared with the public in summary:

Tested positive on 7 Aug

Admitted to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital the same day

Succumbed to complications on 26 Aug

Had no known medical conditions

Source

The oldest of the 3 was conveyed to KTPH on 18 Aug for an unrelated medical condition and tested Covid-19 positive the following day.

She passed away from Covid-19 complications a week later on Thursday (26 Aug).

The 90-year-old had a history of medical conditions including:

Cancer

Heart disease

High blood pressure

High blood cholesterol

Strangely, MOH noted that the 70- and 90-year-old patients rarely left their homes due to mobility issues. Yet, they still contracted the virus. Their infections remain unlinked.

As of 27 Aug, 55 people have passed away from Covid-19 complications in Singapore.

Our nation has also reported Covid-19 fatalities daily for 7 straight days.

Source

Fewer Covid-19 patients down with serious illness

While news of the fatalities is heartbreaking, other updates seemed slightly more positive.

For one, the number of patients suffering from severe illnesses has dipped significantly.

Only 19 currently require oxygen supplementation or are in the ICU. This is the lowest number over the past month.

Source

Most of these cases continue to involve individuals who have not completed their full vaccine regimens.

Source

Majority of Covid-19 casualties are not fully vaccinated

The frequency of our recent Covid-19 fatalities is indeed concerning.

It is, however, worth mentioning that all but 1 Covid-19 fatality are not fully vaccinated.

This perhaps reiterates the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent the risk of serious illness if one gets infected.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.