332 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Sep

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 332 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (7 Sep).

Among them are:

328 locally transmitted cases

4 imported cases

185 cases are unlinked.

91 infections were already linked and put on quarantine, while another 52 were detected through surveillance.

4 cases are seniors over the age of 70 who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness, MOH said.

Meanwhile, the 4 imported cases were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

MOH will release more updates on the local Covid-19 situation tonight.

27 cases of severe illness in hospital

As of 6 Sep, MOH said that there were 637 cases in hospital.

Among them are 27 cases of severe illness, including:

21 requiring oxygen supplementation

6 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU)

Of those who have fallen very ill, 19 are seniors above 60 years, of which 12 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

While the numbers haven’t drastically increased, we may return to a Heightened Alert phase if they do.

235 new local cases on 6 Sep

As per MOH’s case update on 6 Sep, there were 235 new local cases.

110 cases are currently unlinked.

There were 1,325 cases in the past week, compared to 723 cases in the week before.

Unlinked cases have also risen to 573 cases in the past week compared to 146 cases in the week before.

4 clusters close

MOH said there were no new clusters as of 6 Sep.

Meanwhile, 4 clusters closed.

Currently, there are 53 clusters ranging between 3 and 1,155 infections.

Despite a rising number of cases, the number of active clusters is decreasing daily.

Protecting ourselves and others

Singapore may return to Heightened Alert or even ‘Circuit Breaker’ status if the number of severe cases continue to rise.

Losing the freedoms that we have now would undoubtedly be devastating to many.

Therefore, for the next 2 weeks, we’ll have to limit our social gatherings and ensure that we keep to all safe management measures.

Otherwise, we risk losing it all.

