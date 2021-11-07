Ambulance Flips Over At Balestier Road on 5 Nov, Driver Only Suffers Minor Injuries

Ambulances work round the clock, providing emergency services for those in need. But given ambulances are at the end of the day machines, failures can occur and ambulances may end up being the ones that require saving.

Such was the case for an ambulance at the junction of McNair Road and Balestier Road on Friday (5 Nov).

One of its tires slipped and the ambulance ended up rolling out of control, flipping over as a result.

Thankfully, the driver and a doctor had only minor injuries and declined to be sent to hospital.

Ambulance flips over at Balestier Road

Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday (6 Nov) that at around 6pm the evening before, an ambulance had flipped over at the junction of McNair Road and Balestier Road.

The ambulance’s wheel had reportedly slipped due to the rainy weather and the driver swerved away to avoid a car, causing the flip.

The 37-year-old driver told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a car on the left with 3 children on board.

When he noticed his vehicle losing control, he steered the ambulance away from the car and hit a tree in the middle of the road, but avoided the car.

Thankfully, both he and the doctor were wearing seatbelts and the ambulance wasn’t travelling quickly.

They’d also just transported a patient to the hospital and hence wasn’t carrying anyone else on board.

Ambulance driver and doctor suffer minor injuries

After the ambulance flipped over on its side, several people came and pulled both the doctor and driver out of the vehicle.

The driver said they left after that, so he didn’t have time to thank them.

Incidentally, it was the driver’s birthday on Friday, making the accident sort of a birthday present.

Following the accident, a tow truck arrived to bring the ambulance away.

SCDF told Shin Min Daily News that it received a report at 6.30pm on Friday. Paramedics checked the 2 passengers and both of them declined to be sent to hospital.

Driver’s quick thinking prevented worse accident

The driver’s quick thinking even when his vehicle lost control prevented a worse accident from occurring as he knew the other car had children on board.

Thankfully, all ambulance passengers suffered only minor injuries as well.

This is a reminder to drive safely during rainy weather, as you never know when your vehicle might stall.

