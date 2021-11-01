Wetter Weather May Bring Relatively Lower Temperatures To S’pore: MSS

If you were and about today, you may have noticed that Nov is off to a rainy start.

In fact, the more frequent thundery showers experienced in the 2nd half of Oct are set to continue into the 1st half of Nov.

That’s good news for those who’re always complaining the weather in Singapore is too hot, as the rain is also expected to bring more chilly temperatures.

Afternoon showers on most days

In a weather advisory on Monday (1 Nov), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said Singapore can expect more wet days in the next 2 weeks.

On most days, the thundery showers will occur in the afternoon.

However, on a few of these days, they’ll extend into the evening.

Additionally, large-scale convergence of winds over the island will mean that the thundery showers will be “widespread moderate to heavy” on a few days.

Mornings won’t be spared

Mornings won’t be spared either, with thundery showers and gusty winds on a few of them.

This will be due to the passage of Sumatra squalls over Singapore.

So do take note and bring an umbrella if you’re heading to work via public transport in the morning.

Overall, the amount of rainfall in Nov is set to be above average over most parts of the country.

Inter-monsoon conditions to persist

The continued wet weather is due to the inter-monsoon conditions, which have been prevailing in the 2nd half of Oct.

They are expected to persist into Nov as well, with the monsoon rain band forecast to remain over South-east Asia near the equator.

The inter-monsoon conditions will mean that there’ll be light, low-level winds in the 1st fortnight of Nov.

They’ll also be variable in direction – meaning they may blow temporarily from the north-west or west on several days.

Temperature could go down to 23°C

Aircon weather may also be making a comeback.

Thanks to the wetter weather, relatively lower temperatures are expected on some days.

MSS predicts that on those days, the daily minimum temperature may even go below 23°C – positively icy for Singapore.

The maximum temperature, on the other hand, might not hit 32°C.

Singapore can’t escape warm weather

However, Singapore can’t escape the heat for long.

On most days in the 1st half of Nov, the daily temperature range will be still be between 24-33°C.

This is despite the showers on most days.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could even go as high as 34°C.

Wet weather no surprise during year-end

As we gear up for the traditional year-end rainy season, the continued wet weather shouldn’t surprise many Singaporeans.

At least the cooling climate will bring some relief from the heat of early Oct.

For those who prefer sunny weather for outdoor activities, the chance for that in Singapore will come sooner or later.

