93-year-old S’pore grandma reacts to automated mahjong table, leaves family members in stitches

Grandma’s fascination with automated mahjong table amuses family

These days, automated mahjong tables are the ‘in’ thing. With a shuffling and stacking mechanism for the tiles, the classic Chinese game is made more efficient and easier for its players.

When a 93-year-old grandmother saw the device for the first time, she reacted with much awe and fascination.

Her animated reaction amused her family members, who laughed along with her.

Family just began using new automated table

On Monday (11 March), 25-year-old Letrice shared her grandmother’s endearing reaction to an automated mahjong table in a TikTok video.

Speaking to MS News, Letrice shared that she took the clip at her family’s home during Chinese New Year. At that time, they had just started using the new automated mahjong table.

Before that, her grandmother, whom she calls ‘Popo’, would always watch them play the game on a manual table.

Grandma was enthralled upon testing out table’s mechanism

When Popo saw the automated table this year, she was enthralled.

At one point of the video, Letrice’s brother gestured to Popo to sweep the tiles back into the shuffling mechanism after they had finished a game.

Their automated table is equipped with two separate sets of tiles — the green and pink set. When each game finishes, players sweep the tiles into the mechanism.

The standby set of pink tiles was then automatically dispensed when Popo pressed a button on the playfield.

Visibly excited by the mechanism, the elderly woman pointed to the tiles and exclaimed, “Aiyo!”

Family members tickled by her reaction

Letrice shared that the family members in the video included her two siblings and their domestic helper. Her aunt and herself were also present.

Witnessing Popo’s adorable reaction to the automated table left all of them in stitches.

Additionally, Letrice told MS News that after their mahjong game, her grandmother gushed over the efficiency of the new mechanism.

In particular, Popo pointed out that the traditional tables required players to wash and stack the tiles.

But with the automated device now, there was no need to go through these steps.

Also read: This Coffee Desk Doubles Up As A Mahjong Table, You Can ‘Mo Pai’ After Drinking Kopi

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @therice__ on TikTok.