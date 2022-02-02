This Coffee Desk Is A Secret Mahjong Table

Hosting weekly mahjong sessions with your kakis is fun—but preparation can feel like a chore. If you love to jio the fam to play, you probably want to mo pai immediately to destress.

Japan has launched a desk that doubles as a secret mahjong table for speed and convenience.

Source

True to its name, you can lift the cover and quickly set up the tiles and chips.

Secret mahjong table with storage compartments for tiles

At first glance, you’ll think this desk is a coffee table where you can look through documents or finish your homework while drinking coffee—and you’re not entirely wrong.

Source

But after work, you can detach the central storage compartment and find neatly stacked mahjong tiles inside.

Source

Much like most mahjong tables, its surface is made of a felt mat, preventing scratches and reducing sound. That way, you can avoid disturbing the little ones after their bedtime.

Source

The base of the table is made of a matte black steel frame. According to Amazon Japan, the furniture spans 27.2 inches in width x 27.2 inches in length x 14.6 inches in height.

Source

Underneath the table, there are also 4 storage compartments. If it’s not being used to store tiles, players can use it as a drink holder to stay refreshed throughout the game.

Source

Found on Yahoo! Japan

The mahjong table is available on Yahoo! Japan for S$227.38 (18,843 yen).

It’s pricier than the average mahjong table. However, it’s a good recommendation for players that want to save space and mo pai after finishing their WFH shift.

Source

Although the product is no longer available now, we’re hoping that this coffee desk-cum-mahjong table will arrive at local stores soon.

Destress & mo pai right away after a long day

Those who truly love to play mahjong wouldn’t let anything come between them and their beloved pastime.

If there’s anything that can make your set-up a little more convenient, it’s this table, which we hope will be available in Singapore stores soon.

With a piece of furniture that allows for easy preparation, you’ll now have time to think about your strategy before your pro friends come over.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.