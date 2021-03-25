Tian Wang Café Has Mahjong Tiled Wall, Serves Durian Desserts & Mango Sago Till 3AM

Winning against experienced mahjong kakis can be a daunting task—but the losses won’t curb our competitiveness. If you want more luck for the upcoming rounds, we’ve found a dessert café that could give you the extra huat you need.

Located at Jalan Besar, Tian Wang 甜旺 has a mahjong tiled wall that is bound to attract every avid player. To sweeten the deal, they even serve local favourites such as durian mousse, durian sago, and mango sago.

Open until 3am every night, this place looks like the perfect spot for late-night suppers with your squad.

Jalan Besar café has mahjong tiled wall

Tian Wang 甜旺 offers a fitting space for passionate players who dedicate their afternoons or late nights to playing the game.

The standout is the famous green fa (發), which literally means fortune or huat. Perhaps if you’ve lost against your friends, supper in this joint could turn the odds in your favour.

Here, you can chill and revisit the multiple intense rounds you’ve just had, or simply catch up with friends on the latest gossip or drama.

Durian desserts & mango sago

Whether you won or lost this time around, you can let bygones be bygones with their decadent desserts.

Take note of their D24 Durian Mousse ($6), which has luscious scoops of durian flesh guaranteed to appease both winners and losers.

Their Yam Paste with Pumpkin and Ginkgo Nut ($4.80) has a warm and delicious orh nee and a fragrant coconut taste which will definitely gratify the taste buds of both young and old foodies.

Other options include their creamy Mango Pomelo Sago ($4.80), Durian Sago ($5.80), and Durian Bubur Cha Cha ($5.80), ideal for satiating your midnight hunger pangs.

How to visit Jalan Besar mahjong café

Tian Wang 甜旺 is a 2-minute walk from the Jalan Besar MRT station.

Address: 145 Jalan Besar Singapore 208863

Opening Hours: 12pm–3am (Mon – Sun)

Website: Tian Wang SG Instagram

Perfect supper joint for mahjong kakis

Tian Wang 甜旺 has a mahjong-themed interior that will certainly rouse the excitement of local players.

Do stop by if you want to satisfy your sweet tooth after finishing a cutthroat session.

While it may take time to win against more experienced friends, maybe the fortune you’ll get will be in the form of high test scores or a promotion.

