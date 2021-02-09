Punggol HDB Design Has Dedicated Space Just For Mahjong

As CNY approaches, many Singaporeans are already preparing their red undergarments for their late-night mahjong sessions.

If you’re an avid mahjong player looking to design the perfect space to eat, sleep, and mahjong, local designer Space Envision might have just designed the home of your dreams.

Not only does it have a dedicated space for you and your kakis to go ‘dry swimming’, but it also has da pai (大牌) LEDs that serve as the perfect backdrop for your games.

Perhaps with them blessing you from above, you might have a better chance at winning with the elusive da san yuan (大三元) combination.

HDB design has mahjong da pai LED fittings

We might have come across of mahjong shirts and jumbo mahjong sets, but a mahjong house? Now that’s something quite unheard of.

On Tuesday (9 Feb), interior design studio Space Envision shared an HDB design of a 4-room-flat at Punggol Northshore that is truly huat every mahjong lover dreams of.

The main draw for the flat design is the large LED fittings featuring the mahjong tiles bai ban (白板), hong zhong (红中), and qing fa (青发) that will literally illuminate your game.

With a design this lit, it goes without saying that the mahjong table needs to be one befitting a champion too.

In this case, it’s not just any table with a piece of green felt — placed directly in front of the LEDs is an automatic mahjong table.

So chances are there’s no need to worry about the noise produced when you and your kakis are shuffling the tiles, even when its 3am in the morning.

Spacious open concept design

Even though the mahjong ‘room’ takes up a significant amount of space, the open concept ensures that the flat still looks pretty spacious.

Plus, the dark walls coupled with framed texture design in the living room adds a touch of natural elegance.

Unique vertical wall panels around the house also give the place a modern touch.

Lighting features add vibrancy

The design makes use of lighting features to ensure the grey-tones are anything but dull.

In the kitchen, a combination of an accent hanging light, recessed lights, and illuminating features running along the kitchen counter give the place warm ambient lighting.

The bedroom also follows the same theme, giving the entire flat a cohesive look.

With a low-lying bed flushed to the side, the master bedroom has a ton of space on the sight for owners to place their barang barangs.

Mahjong married with contemporary elements

This unique design that combines whacky mahjong elements and contemporary designs will impress even those who don’t play the game.

If you’re keen on having such a design for your own abode, Space Envision shared that it will cost around $60,000 to $70,000. You can reach out to them via Facebook here.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.