Woman Bakes Mahjong Cheesecake That Lets You Eat Your Feelings If You Lose

A classic game of mahjong can ignite our inner competitiveness but being on the losing end can be quite sad.

Instead of wallowing over your loss, you can try eating these mahjong tiles for comfort as they’re made of cheese.

Baker Serena Li shared the mahjong cheesecake she made with her sister on Subtle Asian Baking Facebook Group. Players will easily recognise that the tiles look deceptively close to the real thing.

Perhaps eating this treat will give you the extra luck you need to win against your experienced friends and relatives.

Creamy mahjong cheesecake for CNY

In her post, American baker Serena Li said she prepared this mahjong cheesecake for the Chinese New Year.

Her sister made the cheesecake tiles and they used food colouring to paint the characters. Kudos to the siblings for the painstaking work it took to get the meticulous details right.

Every game has winners and losers. To ensure there are no hard feelings, bake a batch for your kakis so everyone is satisfied.

You can also let them build a mahjong tile wall after they get their fair share. We bet the aunties and uncles will keep staring at the desserts because they’re too pretty to eat.

How to make mahjong cheesecake

If you’re all geared up to replicate this recipe, Ms Li shared the ingredients they used to make the cheesecake, crust, and characters.

They used a basic recipe for the cheesecake which includes:

32oz of cream cheese

2/3 cup of sour cream

1 cup of sugar

1 and a half teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon of salt

4 large eggs

For the green crust, they combined 1 and a half cup of graham cracker crumbs, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, and 7 tablespoons of melted butter.

The concoction was dyed in green food dye until it mimicked the beautiful bright green back of the real tiles.

Meanwhile, the siblings used a paintbrush to paint the characters with gel food coloring. You probably need to grab a creative friend with a steady hand to get it done right.

Eat your feelings after a game

Serena and her sister have continued to play mahjong ever since they learned the basics. Like most of us, they believe the game is fun and it reminds them of their culture.

Everyone plays with an intent to win, though not everyone can be a winner.

With these mahjong cheesecake tiles, at least players can eat their feelings and get motivated to play another round.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.