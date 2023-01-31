AXS Selection Has Up To S$200 Cashback To Make Adulting Easier On Your Pocket

AXS Selection Has Cashback & Lucky Draw Prizes For New Sign-Ups

New year, new things to buy. Some of us may be looking for a new credit card that better suits our lifestyle, while others may be thinking about getting a new car.

And with this year’s GST hike, getting a whiff of a good deal has never smelt sweeter.

Enter AXS Selection, a new service on the AXS mobile app where you can sign up for financial products such as credit cards and insurance, as well as telco services.

You’ll even be rewarded with instant welcome gifts or enjoy exclusive discounts and promotions, shaving even more of a burden off of this whole adulting business.

To sweeten the deal even further, there are different lucky draw prizes to be won every quarter, including the latest iPhone and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Get up to S$200 of cashback with credit cards

Like it or not, part of adulting involves spending a lot of money, be it on groceries, bills, or household essentials.

Charging all those expenses to a credit card is a good way to earn rewards — just don’t forget to pay it off every month.

If you’ve been eyeing a new credit card that would best fit your spending habits, AXS Selection has numerous options including the Standard Chartered Bank Smart Credit Card, CIMB Visa Signature, POSB Everyday Card, and DBS Woman’s Card.

The best part is, you’ll be rewarded with gifts or cashback worth up to S$200 when you apply for a credit card via AXS Selection from now till 28 Feb 2023.

Each credit card comes with its own set of benefits, such as cash rebates when you shop overseas in foreign currencies and interest-free instalments, so choose wisely.

Enjoy exclusive offers on insurance

After travel resumed in full swing, you may have seen many friends enjoying holidays overseas while you were stuck in Singapore.

This year could be your chance to make them jealous instead, but before booking your trip, you might want to check out Chubb’s Travel Pro Enhanced Insurance Plan.

Offering four plan types for single trips or multiple trips for frequent travellers, Chubb covers up to 44 benefits including Covid-19 coverage.

Key perks include up to S$300,000 overseas Covid-19 medical expenses coverage as well as hotel extension for a travel companion, so you’re well-prepared in case of emergencies.

Sign up through AXS Selection anytime from now till 31 Mar 2023 to enjoy the benefits while they’re still available.

Besides spending your hard-earned money on deserving treats like holidays, part of adulting also includes planning for your future and retirement.

If you haven’t signed up for one yet, take a look at the life insurance offerings from FWD. The Term Life Plus plan provides up to S$1.5 million coverage from as low as S$1 a day and the flexibility to pace your premiums according to your income.

As long as you are healthy, you won’t even need to go through a medical examination.

From now till 28 Feb 2023, you can enjoy an additional 5% discount on their plans, so you might want to sign up here ASAP.

Score discounts & free GB when you switch to Singtel

For those with friends and family visiting Singapore from abroad, help them stay connected with the S$15 hi! SIM Card from Singtel, which comes at S$3 off when you sign up with AXS Selection.

This prepaid mobile plan is valid for 120 days and comes with a S$15 value to make calls and send text messages. It also includes 8GB of data to use maps and surf the Internet.

Before the 120 days are up, you can top up the SIM card to extend its validity to a maximum of 180 days should you need to so do.

You’ll also get a free extra 100GB, which will be valid for the first 28 days, so your guests can surf YouTube and TikTok to their hearts’ content even without a WiFi connection.

They can also catch up on their favourite dramas on the go as entertainment on OTT platforms Viu Premium, Banglaflix, and The Filipino Channel is included free for 30 days.

This offer is valid till 31 Mar 2023 on the website, so be sure to tell your pals about it if they’ll be jetting over before then.

Lucky draw prizes & instant rewards every quarter

Now that you’re aware of the different products you can sign up for on AXS Selection and the attractive welcome gifts you’ll get, let’s get to the part where you stand to win lucky draw prizes on top of other sign-up rewards.

Signing up for one or more products through AXS Selection will qualify you for a chance to win every quarter.

This quarter, the prize is a Dyson Rechargeable Vac V15 Detect Absolute vacuum cleaner — a must-have for keeping the house clean, which is also very much part of the adulting process.

Following that, every quarter will feature a different reward. Here’s what else you stand to win in 2023 so you can plan when to take part:

1 Apr – 30 Jun: Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB)

1 Jul – 30 Sep: Samsonite EVOA Spinner 69/25

1 Oct – 31 Dec: Lumos Home Cinema 1080p Portable Projector

Additionally, you’ll be eligible for an instant reward of a S$5 TADA ride voucher upon a successful sign-up from now till 31 Mar 2023.

For more information and updates, visit the AXS Selection website.

Get exclusive promos with AXS Selection

Most of us have been using AXS to pay bills securely for years.

Now, you can easily sign up for any of the products online or download the AXS m-Station app on the App Store, Google Play or AppGallery to apply for credit cards, insurance, and telco services under the Marketplace.

Just remember that no matter how many products you apply for, you get one lucky draw chance and one set of welcome vouchers per quarter.

With exclusive rewards, discounts, and prizes up for grabs, it’s time to start planning for more productive adulting that’s also easier on the pocket in 2023.

For more information, visit the AXS Selection website here and keep up with all the latest updates on Facebook.

Get a little extra help with adulting

As kids, becoming an independent adult seemed like a dream — until we grew up and realised that juggling responsibilities can get overwhelming.

Thankfully, we have a myriad of services and products these days that can relieve the sometimes painful yet necessary process.

With various ways to ease our expenses, adulting doesn’t always have to be a massive strain on our wallets, so take advantage of such offers and sail into the new year with peace of mind.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with AXS.

Featured image by TheSmartLocal.