1-Month-Old S’porean Baby With Heart Defect Suffers Stroke, Needs Funds For Medical Treatments

Baby Who Suffered Stroke Needs Donations For Treatment

Diagnosed with a congenital heart defect after his birth on 8 Dec 2023, baby Leon underwent multiple medical procedures before he suffered a stroke less than three weeks later on 27 Dec.

The stroke severely affected his mobility on the right side of his body.

The expenses incurred from Leon’s surgeries and hospital stays have been substantial, prompting his family to appeal for donations from the public.

Baby Leon born with congenital heart defect

Shortly after Leon was born, he was diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia. Mayo Clinic explains that Pulmonary Atresia is a heart defect condition where the valve controlling blood flow from the heart to the lungs does not form.

Instead, a solid sheet of tissue forms in its place. As a result, blood is unable to travel via its usual passage to the lungs.

Underwent multiple surgeries to treat condition

To monitor his condition, Leon was immediately rushed into the neonatal Intensive Care Unit (ICU) the following day.

On 14 Dec, a balloon anglioplasty surgery was attempted to open Leon’s pulmonary valve. According to Stanford Health Care, the procedure involves a “specially designed catheter with a tiny balloon” which widens the artery’s opening, ultimately helping to increase blood flow to the heart.

Unfortunately, the surgery turned out to be unsuccessful.

Five days later, Leon underwent a 6-hour long valve surgery which involved inserting a temporary tube into his valve. This procedure also works to aid blood flow.

Baby at risk of stroke, heart & lung failure

Cleveland Clinic states that some complications that may ensue from pulmonary atresia include heart failure and irregular heart rhythms. These complications may lead to life-threatening consequences if the condition is not effectively monitored and treated.

On top of the aforementioned risks, Leon is also susceptible to stroke and lung failure.

On 27 Dec, Leon’s battle was aggravated when he suffered a stroke on his left brain due to a blood clot. This hindered the movement on the right side of his body.

Family seeking donations to cover baby’s high medical fees

For the next three months, Leon will be put on blood thinning injections twice a day. He will remain in the ICU and will only be discharged when his condition improves.

Thus far, his medical fees have accumulated to more than S$152,000 before subsidies and Medisave.

In the future, Leon will need to undergo further check-ups with the cardiologist. Moreover, as the temporary tube inserted during the valve surgery has a lifespan of only six to 18 months, another valve surgery lies ahead for him.

To cope with the ongoing financial challenges, Leon’s family turned to crowdfunding site Give.Asia to appeal for donations to fund his treatments.

They have set a fundraising goal of S$70,000. At the time of writing, the fundraiser has accumulated more than S$29,000.

Interested parties may extend their help to the family via the Give.Asia crowdfunding site. All donations will go directly towards Leon’s medical fees.

Also read: Premature Twins In S’pore Born With Heart Defects, Mother Seeks Donations To Fund Medical Bills

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.