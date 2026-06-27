Bangkok sees heat index rise to 51.9ºC, city opens ‘heat escape rooms’

Bangkok sees heat index rise to a ‘dangerous’ 51.9ºC

Authorities in Thailand are warning residents about the weather as Bangkok sees its heat index rise to 51.9ºC on 25 June.

According to The Nation, the city advised residents to avoid outdoor activities between 11am and 3pm.

Authorities warn of heatstroke

The heat index, sometimes also called “apparent temperature”, is a measure of what the human body feels when factoring humidity in.

Authorities classified the recorded heat index as “dangerous”, recommending individuals to monitor their own symptoms.

They should immediately seek medical help if there are worrying signs.

The next step up is “very dangerous” and this is when the heat index is at 52ºC or greater. At that point, authorities recommend strictly avoiding all outdoor activities.

When exposed to extreme temperatures, people can experience symptoms of fatigue, dizziness, rashes, red and swollen skin, and cramps.

This can eventually lead to a heatstroke, which may be fatal.

Heat escape rooms for respite

In order to help the residents of Bangkok, authorities have opened “heat escape rooms” as respite from the outdoor heat. Locations can be found here.

According to The Standard, these rooms are often repurposed spaces equipped with air conditioning units.

There are also water and first aid kits available in the rooms.

Authorities have further identified eight groups at high risk of heatstroke.

These include: young children under five years old, the elderly, pregnant women, individuals with obesity, those with underlying health conditions, alcoholics, outdoor workers, and those who enjoy exercising outdoors.

Also read: El Niño expected to hit S’pore in June, warmer weather & haze risk may last till October



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Featured image adapted from keanu2 on Canva and The Standard. Left image for illustration purposes only.