Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice Opens To Long Queues At VivoCity, Even After A Week

VivoCity Now Has Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice Outlet

The famed Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice stall in Jalan Besar has resisted calls to expand too quickly, insisting on keeping the business in the family.

The curry rice stall has served generations of Singaporeans over the years, starting as a food cart catering to labourers.

Now in its fourth generation, the family has launched their first standalone mall restaurant in VivoCity, with prices starting from S$5.80 for a set.

Exclusive to the restaurant are sharing platters that are perfect for two people.

Beach Road Scissor’s Cut Curry Rice VivoCity outlet has throwback decor

The store’s decor will immediately be recognisable to anyone who’s been to the OG stall, from the old-school windows to the signboard that adorns the entrance.

The restaurant differs significantly from its stall at ION Orchard as it is a standalone branch rather than a single stall.

It is also only the third outlet after the ones in Jalan Besar and Upper Thomson. However, the food is still cooked at the premises.

Unlike the original stall, which opens until 3am daily, the VivoCity outlet opens daily from 10am to 10pm.

When MS News visited the outlet on 13 Oct, there was a queue at lunchtime.

Old favourites with exclusive sharing platter

If you work or live around the HarbourFront area, you won’t need to travel down to Jalan Besar.

More importantly, you get to dine in an air-conditioned environment with reasonably-priced food for its location.

Speaking of the food, staples such as braised pork, breaded pork and chicken chop, as well as braised cabbage, are all available, and they come in their trademark red plates too.

Of course, the curry sauce mixed with the braised pork sauce also remains.

At S$16.80, you can get the sharing set with pork chop, chicken chop, braised pork belly, curry chicken, cabbage, eggs, and two plates of rice.

It can probably even feed three to four people if your group doesn’t consist of heavy eaters.

Bringing comfort food beyond the heartlands

When in doubt or stressed, you can always count on a hearty plate of curry rice to cheer you up.

And now, you don’t have to travel to the original Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice stall for it.

Here are the deets:



Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice VivoCity

Address: B2-23A VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Social media: Instagram

Featured image by MS News.