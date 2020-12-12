Punggol Bicycle Accident As Cyclist Tried Siamming Rider Who Cut Into Her Path

Over the ‘Circuit Breaker’, many Singaporeans have turned to cycling as a means of keeping fit.

Image from MS News

Though cycling is no doubt a good form of exercise, it also comes with its share of risks too.

On Friday (11 Dec) night, a cyclist got into an accident as she was riding along Punggol Park Connector (PPC), reportedly suffering a concussion and other injuries in the process.

The next morning, she took to Facebook to recount the accident and appeal for eyewitnesses.

Bicycle accident happened as cyclist was descending bridge

According to the post, the accident happened at around 9pm on Friday (11 Dec) along PPC when the cyclist was out for a ride with her husband.

For illustration purposes only

Here’s the route that the couple took.

As she was descending a bridge, another rider from the opposite lane reportedly cut into her path.

In a bid to avoid the male rider, the lady somehow fell and suffered myriad injuries despite wearing protective gear like helmet and gloves:

A concussion

Temporary loss of consciousness & memory

Head trauma

Bruises to eye, face, elbows, hands and knees

At the time of the post, the cyclist reportedly still has difficulties opening her right eye, which appears to be pretty swollen.

A CT scan also revealed that the lady has some blood clots in her brain. Thankfully, doctors assured her that those will clear up in time to come.

Appealing for eyewitness

Instead of rendering help, the other rider purportedly “ran away” after the incident.

Hence, the injured rider is now seeking eyewitnesses who had seen the accident.

Ending the post, the cyclist urged fellow riders to be careful when riding and above all, to be responsible members of the community.

Hope she has a smooth and swift recovery

Being involved in an accident is no pleasant experience. However, the least one could do in such an instance is to stop and render help if necessary.

Commiserations to the rider for the injuries that she suffered as a result of the accident. We hope she makes a swift and smooth recovery.

If you happen to have witnessed the accident, do reach out to her via Facebook.

