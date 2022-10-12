Blood Moon Can Be Spotted Over S’pore On 8 Nov, But It Will Be Challenging

Blood Moon During Total Lunar Eclipse Can Be Spotted Over Singapore On 8 Nov

Moon gazers in Singapore would be happy to know that a rare blood moon phenomenon is happening in less than a month.

On Monday (10 Oct), the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB) said in a Facebook post that there would be a total lunar eclipse on 8 Nov.

However, the observatory said it would be hard to spot as the full eclipse happens at 6.16pm before the moon is visible in Singapore.

Will be challenging to spot blood moon on 8 Nov

The blood moon, another name for a Total Lunar Eclipse, will be happening over Singapore on 8 Nov.

According to SCOB, the eclipse will start with a penumbral eclipse at 4.02pm. This occurs when the Earth’s outer shadow falls on the moon’s face.

A partial eclipse will follow at 5.09pm. The full eclipse will then take place at 6.16pm.

But the observatory said this would not be visible as the moon will only rise at 6.46pm.

By then, the rising moon will appear dark and only rise to an appreciable altitude of around 30° at 9pm.

The full eclipse is predicted to end at 7.41pm.

Following that, the partial eclipse would end at 8.49pm, while the penumbral eclipse is expected to end at 9.56pm.

Head to a place with a clear view of Eastern horizon

SCOB said Science Centre Singapore would not be organising an event to observe this lunar eclipse.

However, those who wish to try their luck are advised to find a place with a clear view of the Eastern horizon, opposite where the sun sets, from 7pm onwards.

Binoculars might not be necessary but could be used to spot the moon, which is likely to appear red. This phenomenon occurs due to the eclipse and our atmospheric conditions.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 8 Nov blood moon will be visible in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and the Pacific.

The previous total lunar eclipse occurred on 16 May this year. But this was not visible in Singapore. It was only seen in the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported that the total eclipse lasted over an hour.

After the upcoming total lunar eclipse, the next two will only occur in 2025.

Blood moon occurs during total lunar eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align, so the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow.

When the whole moon is within the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, which occurs during a total lunar eclipse, it turns a reddish hue, i.e. the blood moon.

The moon appears red because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA stated that the more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere, the redder the moon would appear during an eclipse.

