PUB Investigating Unusual ‘Blue Water’ Seen In Bukit Timah Canal On 17 Jan, No Abnormalities Detected

Water At Bukit Timah Canal Turns Blue On 17 Jan, PUB Says No Abnormalities Detected

The water along a stretch of Bukit Timah Canal turned an odd shade of blue on Wednesday (17 Jan).

A TikTok user came across the intriguing scene and shared a recording on the social media platform.

In response to MS News’ queries, Singapore’s National Water Agency, PUB, said that no abnormalities were detected in the water quality downstream of the canal or at Marina Reservoir.

Blue water sighted at Bukit Timah Canal on 17 Jan

On Wednesday (17 Jan), TikTok user @vinnography uploaded a clip of the peculiar blue water at Bukit Timah Canal.

This particular stretch of the canal was near Newton Life Church and Chui Huay Lim Club.

Since the canal is normally a shade of light brown instead of blue, the user was naturally perplexed.

The bright blue water can be seen from various angles in the video, including outside the church and temple.

Certain parts of the video also feature swimming pools that are part of a private housing estate.

It’s not often that one gets to see canal water being so close to the colour of a swimming pool, but that was what appeared to be happening.

Water returns to normal shade a day later

The next day (18 Jan), the water had returned to its normal shade, according to an update by @vinnography.

@vinnography Replying to @Kat No more blue colour, it is back to longkang water colour 😅 Not sure what caused the blue tone ytd tho! ♬ original sound – vinnography – vinnography

It was as though nothing had happened.

In response to media queries by MS News, PUB confirmed that it had received an alert about the water turning blue along a stretch of Bukit Timah Canal near Newton Life Church and Chui Huay Lim Club at around 5pm on 17 Jan.

The canal leads to the Marina Reservoir.

“Our officers went on-site to conduct immediate investigations but did not observe any traces of unusual discharge at the location or further upstream,” PUB noted.

“No abnormalities were detected in the water quality downstream of the canal or in Marina Reservoir.”

It added that PUB is investigating the incident and has engaged developers and contractors in the vicinity to remind them that it is illegal to discharge substances into the public drains.

Members of the public can contact PUB at 1800-2255-782 to report any suspected pollution in our waterways.

