S’pore woman slammed for saying boyfriend was not her type before surrendering her concerns to God

Woman says boyfriend is not physically her type in viral Instagram post

A woman in Singapore was met with criticism after she posted a series of photos on Instagram on 1 July, saying her boyfriend was not physically her type.

She said that for months, she had struggled to look past physical attraction.

However, after praying to God, she eventually “stopped focusing on what he lacked” and realised his character complemented hers.

Boyfriend only checked one physical trait she wanted in a man

In her post on 1 July, the woman said the “hardest” part about dating her boyfriend was that he wasn’t fully her type, at least at the beginning of their relationship.

She said he ticked almost every non-physical trait she wanted in a man, including being God-fearing, kind, and someone who enjoys listening to her talk.

However, he only checked one item on her list of physical traits: a fit body.

While many mentioned to her that good character beats good looks, the woman admitted she found it difficult to look past physical attraction.

She even sought advice from her married friends, who echoed the sentiment and added that she could help improve her boyfriend’s style.

Despite this, the woman said she continued to struggle, exploring her own level of materialism and questioning whether God promised her a partner who aligned with her ideals.

Woman prays to got to give boyfriend ‘favour’ in her eyes

After months, the woman said she finally surrendered her concerns to God.

“So I prayed: ‘Lord, if this is from You, give him FAVOUR in my eyes,” she shared.

She then “gave God room to work”, but added that she also played dress-up with her boyfriend during this time.

After some time, the woman said she “stopped focusing on what he lacked physically”.

Instead, she began to see his character complemented hers.

Additionally, the woman noticed how she “genuinely enjoyed” growing and learning together with him.

Woman advises others to give God time

The woman then shared what she learned from this experience.

She said sometimes, God doesn’t send people the partner they had imagined.

But even when they don’t tick every box, she advised others not to dismiss them and to give God time to reveal “what you may not see yet”.

“He doesn’t want you to open a gift only to see everything right there already,” she wrote. “He creates a full blindbox collection unboxing series uniquely for you!” the woman wrote in her caption.

Netizens say woman indirectly called boyfriend ‘ugly’

In the comments section, netizens largely criticised the woman’s sentiments about her partner.

One Instagram user questioned why she would “disrespect” her boyfriend in such a manner.

Another netizen labelled the post as “absurd” and “unnecessary”, adding that even though the intent may not have been vicious, the delivery is “pure negative EQ”.

The post has even prompted discussions on TikTok.

One user said: “Not every internal conflict has to be a teachable Instagram moment for the public to see.”

“Imagine you’re together with someone and they found you so physically unattractive that they hop on the Internet and make an entire Instagram post…about how dating you and accepting your looks is a trial from God,” she added.

However, some netizens also said they were moved by the woman’s words.

Woman says it was not her intention to disrespect partner

On 6 July, the woman posted on Instagram Stories saying she had taken time to reflect after reading the comments on her recent post.

She said she understands why her words raised concern and recognises that her post may have come across as disrespecting her partner, despite it not being her intention.

“He is someone I love deeply, respect wholeheartedly, and am incredibly grateful for,” she wrote.

According to the woman, what she previously shared was a reflection of her own personal journey and that it wasn’t meant to “define or take away” the love and respect she has for her partner.

She thanked everyone who reached out with support or feedback, and said she will be more thoughtful with how she communicates in the future.

Also read: Netizens slam S’pore man who ‘struggles with attraction’ when girlfriend is ‘out of shape’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.