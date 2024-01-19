Bruno Mars Adds 2nd S’pore Show On 6 Apr, Tickets Go On Sale 20 Jan

Bruno Mars Adds Second Show For Singapore Concert

Bruno Mars has added a second show in Singapore following overwhelming demand for his upcoming concert at the National Stadium on 5 Apr.

The second show will take place the next day on 6 Apr and will also start at 8pm.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale tomorrow (20 Jan) at 11am.

Tickets for Bruno Mars’ second show available on Ticketmaster site

On Friday (19 Jan), concert organiser Live Nation announced that Mars will be performing for a second night in Singapore on Apr 6.

This is in addition to his 5 Apr concert, which was announced last week.

Tickets are on presale for Live Nation members on Ticketmaster until 11.59pm today (19 Jan) before being available to the public starting tomorrow (20 Jan) at 11am.

They are priced from S$108 to S$598, excluding platform booking fees.

Second show announced due to ‘incredible demand’ for first show

The second show on 6 Apr comes in light of “incredible demand”, Live Nation stated.

According to The Straits Times (ST), tickets to Mars’ first show were sold out moments after the presale began this morning.

In its Facebook post, Live Nation cautioned against buying tickets from unauthorised sellers and third-party websites.

By doing so, “buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible”.

Mars is an acclaimed singer-songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide.

Over the years, he has produced multiple top hits such as ‘Uptown Funk’, ‘That’s What I Like’ and ’24K Magic’ that have dominated music charts.

He last performed in Singapore in May 2018 during his ’24K Magic World Tour’, where he also played for two nights.

Featured image courtesy of Live Nation.

