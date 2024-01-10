Bruno Mars To Perform At National Stadium on 5 Apr, Biggest Show In S’pore To Date

Bruno Mars To Perform At Singapore National Stadium On 5 Apr

Good news for fans of Bruno Mars — the iconic Grammy Award-winning American pop star is officially returning to Singapore on 5 Apr this year.

Performing at the National Stadium, it will be his biggest concert in the country to date, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Presale tickets for Live Nation members will begin on 19 Jan while general sale of tickets will take place on 20 Jan via Ticketmaster.

In a press release today (10 Jan), Live Nation announced that Bruno Mars will be staging a one-night concert at the National Stadium this year.

Taking place on 5 Apr at the National Stadium, the concert will start at 8pm with ticket prices yet to be announced.

Presale for Live Nation members will begin on 19 Jan from 11am to 11.59pm. Those interested in gaining early access to tickets can visit Live Nation’s official site to sign up for a free membership.

Otherwise, you’ll have to join the queue like everyone else on Ticketmaster’s official site from 11am on 20 Jan.

Biggest show in Singapore to date

According to ST, this will be Bruno’s biggest show in Singapore to date, with the National Stadium having a capacity of 55,000.

His last gig in Singapore was in 2018, where he performed two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Famous for hits such as ‘That’s What I Like’ and ’24K Magic’, the pop star has quite the list of accolades to his name.

Thus far, he has won 14 Grammys, including Record of the Year for ‘Uptown Funk’ in 2016.

Most recently, he accepted Album of the Year for ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ at the 2023 BET Awards. The album was a collaboration with American singer-musician Anderson Paak.

The prolife musician has sold more than 200 million singles worldwide.

