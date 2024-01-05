Ed Sheeran To Perform 1-Night Show At Capitol Theatre, KrisFlyer Members Can Get Tickets Early

Ed Sheeran To Perform At Capitol Theatre 1 Day After National Stadium Show

Last year, fans were thrilled when British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced that he would be staging a concert at the National Stadium on 16 Feb.

On Friday (5 Jan), the concert organisers announced that the English singer-songwriter will be performing another special “intimate” show at Capitol Theatre.

The concert will be held a day after his show at the National Stadium and tickets will go on general sale from next Friday (12 Jan).

KrisFlyer members, however, can already start redeeming the tickets.

Ed Sheeran to perform at Capitol Theatre

On 5 Jan, AEG Presents Asia announced that Ed will be performing a one-night-only show on 17 Feb at Capitol Theatre.

The concert will take place a day after his + – = ÷ x Tour show at the National Stadium.

Described as an “intimate experience”, the show will have Ed performing tracks from his Subtract and Autumn Variations albums as well as his greatest hits.

The 32-year-old will also be sharing stories about his journey as a songwriter and performer.

Early tickets for KrisFlyer members

Tickets for the one-night-only show will go on general sale from 12 Jan.

However, KrisFlyer members can already start redeeming tickets via the KrisFlyer Experiences portal.

KrisFlyer members can redeem a pair of Category 1 Standing and Category 2 tickets for 63,000 and 78,000 miles respectively.

As of the time of this article, all the Category 2 tickets are no longer available for redemption.

Tickets for Ed’s show on 16 Feb are fully sold out. They were available across seven price tiers, ranging from S$88 to S$488.

Featured image adapted from Ed Sheeran on Facebook.