Ed Sheeran To Hold S’pore Concert On 16 Feb 2024, UOB Cardmembers Get Priority Access

Ed Sheeran To Hold Concert In Singapore In Feb 2024 After 4 Years

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be holding a one-night concert in Singapore on 16 Feb 2024.

The concert is part of Ed’s + – = ÷ x Tour and will be held at the National Stadium.

UOB cardmembers will have priority access to the concert tickets with pre-sales starting next Friday (27 Oct).

Ed Sheeran to hold Singapore concert at National Stadium

AEG Presents Asia announced Ed’s upcoming concert on Friday (20 Oct) morning.

The concert will be part of his + – = ÷ x Tour, during which he will perform at other venues in the region such as Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

The concert in Singapore will be held on 16 Feb 2024 at the National Stadium.

Fellow English singer Calum Scott will also be making a special appearance at the Singapore show.

Ed Sheeran last held a show in Singapore in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets range from S$88 to S$488, available from 27 Oct

Tickets for the concert will be made available in three waves.

UOB Cardmembers will enjoy the earliest access with presale starting from 10am on 27 Oct to 9.59am on 29 Oct.

KrisFlyer members can subsequently grab tickets from 10am on 30 Oct to 9.59am on 31 Oct.

Tickets will open for general sale at 11am on 31 Oct.

There are seven price tiers for the concert tickets, ranging from S$88 to S$488:

CAT 1: $488

CAT 2: $348

CAT 3: $268

CAT 4: $218

CAT 5: $158

CAT 6: $108

CAT 7: $88

For those who want to strategise early, here’s the seating plan for the concert:

More information is available on Ticketmaster’s website here.

Featured image adapted from Ed Sheeran on Facebook.