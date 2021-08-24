Drain Cover ‘Explodes’ At Block 439 Bukit Batok West

Most motorists would be familiar with the dangers of driving in the rain, such as navigating slippery roads.

However, one motorist driving in Bukit Batok encountered something entirely unexpected—a mini ‘explosion’.

A viral video of what appears to be a drain cover ‘exploding’ has been making rounds on social media on Tuesday morning (24 Aug).

SCDF officers swiftly arrived on the scene after being alerted to the incident.

Bukit Batok drain cover ‘explodes’ after a lightning strike

At the start of the clip, a vehicle was seen travelling along a slip road next to a multi-storey car park (MSCP).

Without warning, the skies light up in a flash, presumably due to a lightning strike.

Source

There is a few seconds of silence before an ‘explosion’ occurs at the entrance of the MSCP.

Source

Orange flames erupt from the ground as concrete bricks are thrown into the air.

Source

SCDF officers arrive on the scene

Another picture gives us a clearer look at the aftermath. We can see concrete debris strewn all over the ground.

Source

Responding to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said they received a call for a flash fire from a manhole at Block 439 Bukit Batok West at 9.10am on 24 Aug.

When they arrived on the scene, there was no fire and no reported injury.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is “accidental in nature”.

Source

Investigations are ongoing

It’s not every day that we see a drain cover exploding and lifted off the ground.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. As investigations are ongoing, we hope there wasn’t any damage suffered by nearby properties and vehicles.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.