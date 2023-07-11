Burger King Thailand Launches Giant Cheeseburger With 20 Cheese Slices & No Meat Patties

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Burger Kind Thailand Releases ‘The Real Cheese Burger’

If you’re a cheese lover who loves piling extra cheese on everything you eat, you’d be happy to know that something incredibly cheesy is happening in Thailand.

Burger King Thailand unveiled the new Real Cheese Burger on its Facebook page on 9 July.

This new menu item consists of only two components — the bread and 20 slices of delectable American cheese.

Each burger costs 109 baht (S$4.20), but customers can add more cheese slices if desired.

The new absurd-sounding menu item was met with many bewildered reactions, leaving many fans to wonder if the fast food chain was pulling a prank.

Burger King Thailand’s new burger has only bun & cheese

In their Facebook post, Burger King reassured fans that their new release was “Not for fun, this is for real!”

The burger is relatively simple as it’s made of a sesame bun and 20 slices of melted American cheese.

There is no meat or condiments to accompany the cheesy overdose, so fans can sink their teeth into layers upon layers of the dairy product.

At 109 baht (S$4.20) for one, the burger is apparently also more economically priced than purchasing the same amount of cheese at the supermarket.

If 20 slices weren’t enough to satiate their cravings, diners could pile even more cheese onto their burgers for just 20 baht (S$0.77) for every additional two slices.

The burger is available for ordering on their official website, so it definitely is a legitimate item that challengers can order off the menu.

Cheese lovers in Thailand rush to try indulgent burger

Following the announcement of the new burger, many fans flocked to their outlets and delivery platforms to get their hands on the cheesy goodness.

Some even took it upon themselves to take full advantage of the ‘add-on’ option, piling heaps of cheese on top of the already absurd amount.

Burger King’s unconventional creation is a dream come true for some cheese lovers, who shared their satisfaction with its taste.

Indulge in moderation

Despite the positive reviews, the cheesy concoction did not appeal to all. After all, one man’s meat is another’s poison.

Referencing the high fat, salt and dairy content in cheese, many pointed out that the burger would call for a doctor’s appointment the following day.

Perhaps sharing it with someone else would be advisable, as British expat and self-proclaimed cheese lover Richard Barrow said on Twitter that he struggled to finish half of the monstrous burger.

A trend in #Thailand is to put cheese on literally everything. Now Burger King has joined in with the Real Cheese Burger. Though I think they forgot the meat. I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this “burger”. Maybe I should grill the other half? What do you think? pic.twitter.com/dg7wDCSCCw — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) July 10, 2023

On the other hand, other more creative netizens suggested that fans could take advantage of the economical price by separating the cheese into portions. This way, they could have enough cheese to go with their bread for breakfast over a few days.

What do you think of Burger King Thailand’s new creation? Would you try it if it was available in Singapore? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Burger King Thailand on Facebook.