Singapore Volvo B9TL Bus Seats Turned Into Office Chairs

With working from home becoming the new norm, many of us may have missed our daily bus rides to and from work.

If emo bus rides were your thing, here’s something that will allow you to reenact the exact scene as your stare out of your house window with melancholic thoughts.

Recently, a scrapyard in Singapore launched a customised office chair that looks exactly like the seats on our public transport.

Let’s have a closer look at this innovative furniture that promises a blast of nostalgia.

Singapore bus seats turned into office chairs with wheels

According to Kim Li Huat Hardware, the office chair is customised from the Volvo B9TL double-decker bus. The company apparently specialises in scrapping operations of both commercial and passenger vehicles.

If you’re wondering why the chair’s design looks so familiar, that’s because SBS Transit – the former main operator of the model – has operated as many as 1,500 of these vehicles at its peak.

Instead of being attached to the floorboard of the bus, the seat is now an office chair with a new base comprising 5 roller wheels. There also appears to be a mechanism in place that allows you to adjust the chair’s height.

The dirty-green design on the back has been fully retained. In fact, most of us would know this fairly well given the number of times we’ve rested our knees on it.

The hook-like feature on top of the chair has also been preserved, allowing you to hang a jacket or two through it in case your aircon at home gets a little too cold.

$100 per chair

The hyper-local office chair is selling at a starting price of $100 each.

However, you could get them at a lower price if the chairs are purchased in bulk.

For more information, DM them on Facebook or contact them via the contact number available here.

Perfect for bus enthusiasts

Comfort and practicality might be key considerations when we purchase an office chair, but it certainly doesn’t hurt if it comes with a huge dose of nostalgia.

