Car Speeds Down MacPherson Road & Crashes Into Vehicles, 2 People Brought To Hospital

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Car Speeds Down MacPherson Road & Collides With 2 Vehicles On 18 Feb

On Saturday (18 Feb) afternoon, a white Mercedes was seen speeding down MacPherson Road.

The Mercedes then hit a car, spun, and collided with another vehicle.

Dashcam footage showed that on impact, the third car hit a cyclist on the pavement as well as a lorry.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that two people were later conveyed to hospitals.

Car crashes into two other vehicles along MacPherson Road

In dashcam footage shared online, you can see the white Mercedes travelling at speed down the right-most lane of MacPherson Road.

Right after the Genting Lane junction, outside an Esso petrol station, the Mercedes collides with a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) leaning towards the right lane.

This sets off a chain of events as the Mercedes spins into another black car travelling along the road.

Another dashcam captured the front view of the accident. In the video, the Mercedes was seen overturning on impact with the black vehicle.

The black car had also spun onto the pavement, hitting a cyclist as well as a lorry waiting at the exit of the petrol station.

Immediately after the multiple collisions, several passers-by were seen walking towards the accident site.

Cyclist’s family appeals for witnesses

In the comments section of SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook post of the incident, a woman said her mum was the cyclist on the pavement who got hit in the accident.

She shared that her mum is now hospitalised.

The woman appealed for any witnesses of the accident to reach out to her via Facebook message.

2 people brought to hospital

SCDF shared with MS News that they were alerted to the road traffic accident near 110 MacPherson Road at about 3.35pm on 18 Feb.

Upon arriving, they conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Another person was brought to Raffles Hospital.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook and Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.