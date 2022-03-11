Lady Hangs Onto Car Turning At Bencoolen Junction On 7 Mar

It doesn’t take much imagination to think about the dangers involved when someone hangs onto a moving vehicle.

When the vehicle turns or travels at high speeds, the motion could fling that person onto the road, inflicting injuries on them.

Yet this was the bizarre sight that some passers-by witnessed in Bencoolen on Monday (7 Mar) night.

A viral video shows a lady chasing after a car before hanging onto the vehicle as it turned into an adjacent road.

Police vehicles and an ambulance were later seen at the scene.

Lady hangs on to turning car at Bencoolen in viral clip

On Thursday (10 Mar), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a short clip of the incident.

The timestamp on the video shows that the incident happened at around 11.11pm on Monday (7 Mar).

At the start of the clip, a lady can be seen chasing after a black car as it drives along Prinsep Street in Bencoolen.

As the car approaches the junction of Prinsep Street and Middle Road, the driver quickly makes a left turn.

Possibly realising that she wasn’t quick enough to chase on foot, the lady jumps onto the vehicle and hangs on as it turns.

In the comments, ROADS.sg shared a picture showing an ambulance and police vehicles at the scene.

The picture was apparently taken 30 minutes after the incident.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Netizens speculate on what may have happened

The clip has since gone viral with over 1,000 shares at the time of writing.

Netizens have since taken turns to speculate on what may have happened before the recording.

One Facebook user jokingly wondered if the driver and lady could be siblings fighting over their turn to use the car.

Another netizen guessed that the lady could’ve been desperately trying to salvage her relationship after her partner, presumably the driver, ditched her.

Another commenter, who likely watches their fair share of movies, suggested that they could be shooting for Mission Impossible or Final Destination.

Hope the lady didn’t sustain any injuries

Whatever the reason behind this bizarre incident could be, it goes without saying that stunts like these can be extremely dangerous.

We hope the lady did not suffer any major injuries and that the parties involved were able to sort out any disagreements if they had any.

